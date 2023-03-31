Breaking down the terms of Dolphins FB John Lovett’s new contract

Last offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a change to their offensive scheme with the hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel. Along with that change came the addition of the fullback position to the team.

Miami signed fullback Alec Ingold, but they also had John Lovett, who spent all of 2022 on injured reserve before hitting free agency this offseason. In a somewhat surprising move, the Dolphins opted to bring Lovett back after the start of the new league year.

According to Over the Cap, Lovett and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal worth $870,000. All of that money comes from a base salary with none of it guaranteed.

That means that Miami can move on from Lovett before the start of the season, save all of that money and not have any dead cap from the transaction.

With depth proving to be a big issue for the Dolphins last season, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them try to keep Lovett on the practice squad just in case Ingold is unable to go at any point. However, there’s no guarantee that happens.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire