Breaking down Tennessee’s receivers by the numbers, targets at LSU

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), 40-13, Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Week 6.

The Vols remain undefeated during the 2022 season and have recorded three top 25 wins (at Pittsburgh, versus Florida and at LSU). Tennessee will host Alabama in Week 7 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following Tennessee’s win at LSU, Vols Wire looks at UT’s players who recorded receiving stats against the Tigers. Statistics are listed below.

Bru McCoy: 7 receptions, 8 targets, 140 yards

Jalin Hyatt: 4 receptions, 9 targets, 63 yards, 2 touchdowns

Ramel Keyton: 2 receptions, 5 targets, 19 yards

Princeton Fant: 2 receptions, 3 targets, 13 yards

Jabari Small: 1 reception, 1 target, 3 yards

Squirrel White: 1 reception, 1 target, 1 yard

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17-of-27 passing attempts, totaling 239 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions for Tennessee at LSU.

