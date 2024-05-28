Breaking down the teams with the top scoring offensive in the past five years

Over the past decade or so, we have seen both college and professional football place a large emphasis on the offensive side of the ball, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide. Whether it is the way the rules are governed and officiated, or if it is just the engininuity of specific coaches, offenses have become the focal point of the sport.

What made Nick Saban so successful as the head coach of the Crimson Tide was his ability to change over time. When the Alabama dynasty started it was built on mental toughness, defense and being the grittier team. Saban was the head coach for 17 years and during that time a lot changed, but as things changed and his career progressed his ability to lean into prioritizing offensive success as opposed to holding onto his defensive ways is what continued to set him apart.

By the time Saban retired at Alabama this January, the Crimson Tide had become the standard for how you play offense in modern day college football. Over the past five seasons, no other school has averaged more PPG than the Crimson Tide with 42.1 PPG.

So, the five-year timeline essentially covers the 2019 through 2023 season. Tua Tagovailoa was the Alabama QB in 2019, Mac Jones in 2020, Bryce Young in 2021 and 2022 and Jalen Milroe in 2023 so there is definitely no question as to what has been the biggest driving force behind the success.

Now, with Saban gone, it will be exciting to see if Alabama can continue to be the offensive standard with Kalen Deboer coming to town, and my gut instinct is yes.

Top 10 teams with the HIGHEST PPG averages over the past 5 seasons 🏈 Who is likely to score below their 5 year average, in 2024? pic.twitter.com/vkwStOGrWo — CFB Matchups (@MatchupTracker) May 14, 2024

