Breaking down the Steelers picks in new TD Wire mock draft
Our friends over at Touchdown Wire have a new two-round mock draft out and here is our breakdown of the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
First round - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Second round - G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Second round - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
Analysis
Given the way free agency has played out for the Steelers, this mock draft has one pick that stands out. Using the No. 32 overall pick on a guard, even a guard as good as O’Cyrus Torrence isn’t value. Pittsburgh signed Isaac Seumalo to play left guard and the Steelers already have a starting right guard. Clemson edge Myles Murphy coming off the board just two picks later would be the pick in this scenario to give the Steelers an impact player.