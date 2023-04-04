Breaking down the Steelers picks in new TD Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire have a new two-round mock draft out and here is our breakdown of the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First round - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Second round - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Given the way free agency has played out for the Steelers, this mock draft has one pick that stands out. Using the No. 32 overall pick on a guard, even a guard as good as O’Cyrus Torrence isn’t value. Pittsburgh signed Isaac Seumalo to play left guard and the Steelers already have a starting right guard. Clemson edge Myles Murphy coming off the board just two picks later would be the pick in this scenario to give the Steelers an impact player.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire