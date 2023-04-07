Breaking down the Steelers picks in new PFF mock draft

NFL draft analyst Michael Renner put out a new two-round mock draft for Pro Football Focus and it includes a trade up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let’s take a look at the trade and the picks.

First round - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

In this scenario, Renner has the Steelers trading their third-round pick to move up from No. 17 to No. 12 and select former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. A case can be made that Jones is the second-best offensive tackle in this draft and would be an immediate starter on the left side.

Second round - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

The Steelers need to add a third edge rusher and Felxi Anudike-Uzomah is an excellent fit here. He’s got an incredible burst off the edge and closing speed.

Second round - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

This draft should produce a cornerback capable of replacing Patrick Peterson at some point and South Carolina’s Cam Smith fits the bill. Some have him as a fringe first-round pick so landing him in the middle of the second round is real value.

