Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new NFL Network mock draft

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter has a new four-round mock draft out on the NFL site and you know we have to break down the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This mock is a roller coaster with some real highs and one real low so let us know in the comments what you think of the picks.

First round - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Second round - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Second round - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Third round - WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Fourth round - EDGE DJ Johnson, Oregon

Analysis

OK, first the good news. The first four picks in this mock are phenomenal. Trenton Simpson is the best linebacker in this draft and can dominate inside and outside. Anton Harrison is a day one starter at tackle for Pittsburgh. Landing Keion White in the middle of the second round is an absolute steal and Marvin Mims Jr. is the perfect third receiver.

Then there’s that fourth-round pick. With all due respect to Reuter, I am going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he forgot he gave the Steelers White in the second and didn’t select a second edge rusher in the first four rounds. Especially with nose tackle Siaki Ika on the board. The city of Pittsburgh would riot if they passed on Ika for a second edge rusher in the same draft.

