Breaking down the Steelers picks in the latest Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new two-round mock draft out for 2023 and we decided to take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers picks. They mixed things up for the Steelers this week, some good, some bad so let’s dig into these three picks.

First round-CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

This one is something of a curveball as cornerback doesn’t rank as high as other needs for the Steelers. Nevertheless, you cannot discount the type of talent Ringo brings.

Second round-OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison is a pass-blocking specialist with an ideal body type for the NFL. Just needs an NFL strength program to improve as a run blocker.

Second round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Michigan’s Mazi Smith is exactly the anchor the Steelers need in the middle of the defensive line to stuff the run and keep the linebackers clean.

Overall

This is one of those mock drafts that fits the needs of the Steelers and would absolutely outrage the fans. Drafting a cornerback in the first round and they miss on landing Joey Porter Jr. won’t sit well this the fans.

Personally, I love the Harrison and Smith picks. Harrison comes from that novel Oklahoma offense that doesn’t ask its offensive linemen to run block in the traditional sense. He just needs to get stronger and until then his pass protection skills are among the best in the draft.

Most mock drafts are finding a way to get Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika in the second round but Smith is a great consolation prize.

If I were changing up anything on this draft, I find a way to get Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson in the first round. In this mock he went 30th but I have no problem with the Steelers taking him 17th. He’s going to be a special player. I’m sure many fans will see this mock draft and view it as an opportunity to reunite Kenny Pickett with wide receiver Jordan Addison but that pick represents no value at all.

