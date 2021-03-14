Breaking down the Steelers picks in the latest Draft Wire mock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a brand new three-round mock draft out which includes compensatory picks. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t land a third-round comp pick in 2021 but we still wanted to break down the three picks for the Steelers, give our thoughts and decide if this is the direction we think the Steelers would go.

First round-RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This pick will make many Steelers fans happy. A huge portion of the fanbase on all-in on Harris as the answer to all the Steelers problems on offense and would love this pick.

Second round-EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Steelers have chosen not to tender edge rusher Ola Adeniyi, which leaves a huge vacancy at outside linebacker. Bud Dupree will soon be playing elsewhere and without Adeniyi, there is no viable backup for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the roster. While I'm not sold on Roche as an every-down player, his technique gives hope if his body can catch up.

Third round-OT Brady Christensen, BYU

© Caitlyn Jordan/News

Moving to the third round we have BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen. Honestly, if the Steelers can land him in the third round it would be a steal. Christensen is one of the smartest tackles in the class with tremendous experience and his production can't be argued. The one test Christensen will have to pass in the NFL is if he has quick enough feet to handle elite speed rushers.

Re-drafting the draft

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There are two ways to look at this. As someone who doesn't feel like the Steelers need to spend a first-round pick on a running back, I'd lean toward Jalen Mayfield or Dillon Radunz. Or looking at a best-player-available perspective, it's tough to pass on linebacker Zaven Collins. But if we operate under the assumption Christensen will be there in the third round, there's no reason to draft a tackle early. Re-drafting this one based on my view of the Steelers needs, here's how it would play out. First round-LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa Second round-EDG Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma Third round-OT Brady Christensen, BYU

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could go with Najee Harris at No. 23

    After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With Trevor Lawrence likely to go first overall to the Jaguars, here’s a look at what the experts think Gang Green could do with its picks.

  • Bucs get creative with Tom Brady contract

    After plenty of confusion regarding the new deal signed by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, the details show some real creativity by the defending Super Bowl champions. Albert Breer of SI.com has posted the full numbers, and PFT has confirmed that they are accurate. (Accuracy of reported contract numbers is hardly automatic these days, given [more]

  • Steelers tender Robert Spillane

    The Steelers re-signed one linebacker last week and they moved to hold onto another one this weekend. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Robert Spillane a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves Spillane unable to negotiate with other clubs and makes it no surprise that he is expected [more]

  • Should the Steelers give WR Antonio Brown another chance?

    Antonio Brown is a free agent and Pittsburgh needs a wide receiver.

  • Report: 49ers not expected to be players in Sam Darnold trade

    There's smoke with the 49ers and Sam Darnold trade rumors, but Ian Rapoport isn't buying that a deal will happen.

  • No deal is done for 49ers and Kyle Juszczyk

    Fullback Kyle Juszczyk may wind up re-signing with the 49ers, but no deal is done yet. 49ers General Manager John Lynch tweeted “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'” early on Sunday morning and the reference to Juszczyk’s nickname led many to believe that he’d be re-signing with the 49ers. Juszczyk’s agent Joe Linta [more]

  • Steelers unable to tender special teams ace, OLB due to salary cap restrictions

    Pittsburgh Steelers feeling the repercussions of the salary cap situation.

  • David Culley told Texans he didn’t want to be their Rooney Rule candidate

    New Houston Texans coach David Culley initially told the team he didn't want to be interviewed if he was just their Rooney Rule candidate.

  • 2021 NFL draft: New USA TODAY mock has Jets trading back, doubling down on Alabama skill players

    In USA Today's latest mock draft, the Jets are projected to trade back and add two playmakers in Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris.

  • 2021 NHL Power Rankings: Assessing all 31 teams a month from trade deadline

    Check out our latest 2021 NHL Power Rankings with a month to go before the trade deadline.

  • Fifth-year option projections for every first-round player in the 2018 draft class

    NFL teams must decide by May 3 which of their first-rounders from 2018 will get fifth-year options. Here's how we think that should go.

  • Steelers sign B.J. Finney to one-year deal

    What was expected has come to pass, as the Steelers announced they’ve signed offensive lineman B.J. Finney to a one-year deal on Friday. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported earlier on Friday that Finney was at the Steelers facility and was likely to sign. Finney started his career with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent [more]

  • Major snowstorm nears U.S. Rockies, High Plains

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet and fierce winds reaching 65 miles per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday.The weather service told travellers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights. It also warned that strong winds and the heavy snow could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.To the south in Colorado, the I-25 urban corridor, where five million people live in cities such as Denver, was expected to get 2 feet of snow and 35 mph winds throughout the weekend.At Denver International Airport, 1,979 weekend flights in and out of the nation's fifth busiest airport were cancelled ahead of the storm, according to aviation tracking web site Flight Aware.Utility company Xcel Energy said this week that it was "ramping up the number of crews" to respond to any possible power outages caused by the heavy, wet snow.The NWS warned travellers and skiers in higher elevations that avalanches could be easily triggered as snow totals could rapidly accumulate, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis activated the state's National Guard to respond to search and rescue requests over the weekend.

  • Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai says Jags have shown interest in him

    With there being a connection between him and Chris Ash, Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai says he's met with the Jags this offseason.

  • Bears expected to take ‘big swing’ at acquiring Russell Wilson

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler expects the Bears to take a 'big swing' to try and land Russell Wilson.

  • Schumacher's streak could be tougher to extend than build

    Ron Capps remembers seeing his Don Schumacher Racing teammates on the starting line last year before the Gatornationals finale. Capps welcomed the extra support, but he couldn’t figure out why they were on hand for a non-championship event. Capps edged Tim Wilkerson in that race and ended up celebrating with fellow DSR drivers Matt Hagan, Jack Beckman and Tommy Johnson Jr.

  • Marlies player plows over goalie, immediately pummels nearest opponent

    AHL forward Scott Sabourin was promptly booted from the game after going bananas during his first ever shift in a Toronto Marlies uniform.

  • Titans were among teams with most interest in Benardrick McKinney trade

    The Dolphins ended up landing McKinney in a trade with the Texans.

  • 3 factors that helped Bills re-sign Matt Milano

    How the Buffalo Bills signed LB Matt Milano to a four-year deal.

  • Spike Lee Talks ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Awards Snub as Reminiscent of ‘Green Book’ Win

    "I made this film specifically for the Bloods — the Black soldiers who fought an immoral war," Lee told The New York Times.