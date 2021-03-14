Breaking down the Steelers picks in the latest Draft Wire mock

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a brand new three-round mock draft out which includes compensatory picks. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t land a third-round comp pick in 2021 but we still wanted to break down the three picks for the Steelers, give our thoughts and decide if this is the direction we think the Steelers would go.

First round-RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This pick will make many Steelers fans happy. A huge portion of the fanbase on all-in on Harris as the answer to all the Steelers problems on offense and would love this pick.

Second round-EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Steelers have chosen not to tender edge rusher Ola Adeniyi, which leaves a huge vacancy at outside linebacker. Bud Dupree will soon be playing elsewhere and without Adeniyi, there is no viable backup for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the roster. While I'm not sold on Roche as an every-down player, his technique gives hope if his body can catch up.

Third round-OT Brady Christensen, BYU

© Caitlyn Jordan/News

Moving to the third round we have BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen. Honestly, if the Steelers can land him in the third round it would be a steal. Christensen is one of the smartest tackles in the class with tremendous experience and his production can't be argued. The one test Christensen will have to pass in the NFL is if he has quick enough feet to handle elite speed rushers.

Re-drafting the draft

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There are two ways to look at this. As someone who doesn't feel like the Steelers need to spend a first-round pick on a running back, I'd lean toward Jalen Mayfield or Dillon Radunz. Or looking at a best-player-available perspective, it's tough to pass on linebacker Zaven Collins. But if we operate under the assumption Christensen will be there in the third round, there's no reason to draft a tackle early. Re-drafting this one based on my view of the Steelers needs, here's how it would play out. First round-LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa Second round-EDG Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma Third round-OT Brady Christensen, BYU

