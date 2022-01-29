Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire have put out a new updated three-round mock draft. We decided to dig into it and see if the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers are hit or miss for the Steelers top NFL draft needs.

First round-DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers run defense was the worst in the NFL in 2021. Georgia’s Jordan Davis is a massive interior defensive tackle who eats up offensive linemen and plugs up run lanes better than anyone Pittsburgh has.

Second round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

It is really a mystery how the top quarterbacks in this draft will play out. Most pundits have the top quarterbacks falling and if this happens, the Steelers would reap the rewards. Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is exactly the type of dual-threat quarterback that fits in the modern NFL.

Third round-OL Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Munford is a massive, versatile offensive line prospect with one year starting at left tackle and more recently a year as the starter at left guard. Based on the last two seasons, most teams are going to view Munford as a guard as opposed to a tackle based on his struggles protecting the edge in pass protection.

Overall

Landing Davis and Ridder in the first two rounds is a slam dunk for the Steelers. I personally think Ridder is the best all-around quarterback in the draft and Davis might not be a three-down lineman but he can absolutely make the run defense better.

Moving to Munford in the third round, it’s something of a mixed bad. Drafting a guard in the first three rounds to replace Trai Turner makes perfect sense. But it does leave Kendrick Green at center where it showed last season he is in over his head. There are several guys who go in the third including Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma and Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans who might be able to help more next season.

