Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire put out a new two-round mock draft for 2023 and thanks to a big trade by the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are looking at three picks in the first 39 choices which is something to be excited about. Did this mock draft hit big for the Steelers? Let’s take a look.

First round-DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If there is an upside to the Steelers picking so high it is landing a truly elite defensive player in the first round. Without an offensive tackle worthy of the pick, Pittsburgh instead opts for defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter is a guy cut from the same mold as players like Fletcher Cox and Chris Jones just by virtue of the amount of havoc he can create on the inside whether it is rushing the passer or stuffing the run.

Second roud-EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Steelers go back to Georgia for edge rusher Nolan Smith. Smith is a bit undersized but is an attacking pass rusher who is solid dropping into coverage and a smart run defender. Smith would make an excellent rotational linebacker both inside and outside in the Steelers scheme.

Second roud (From Chicago)-OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Dawand Jones might not be the complete tackle prospect of teammate Paris Johnson but there’s no denying his physical gifts and potential. A huge man with a powerful upper body, Jones has massive upside once he learns how to use his lower body better and settles into an NFL training program.

Overall

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Honestly, this mock would be the best-case scenario for sure. It gives the Steelers the most impactful defender in the draft, a top-tier rotational edge rusher who can be a full-time starter and an offensive tackle who could start on the right and allow Chuks Okorafor to slide over to the left side. There are several interesting oline guys in the second round of this mock and a different once could emerge but landing Carter and Smith with the first two picks and the best offensive tackle on the board with that third pick is a winning draft.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire