Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

The smart folks over at Draft Wire have a new three-round mock draft out just ahead of the Super Bowl. We offered up our latest mock draft option using just players who participated in the Senior Bowl. Let’s break down the Steelers three picks and see if there’s anything we’d do differently.

First round-DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Given just how bad the Steelers run defense was last season, no fan should complain about getting a massive interior defensive lineman like Davis. even if he is only a two-down tackle, his impact would be well worth the investment.

Second round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

If the Steelers do wait until the second round to draft a quarterback, Ridder is definitely the best option. Not an overly polished passer but he has some tools and based on his improvement last season still have room to grow. Ridder is also an elite athlete who adds a legitimate rushing threat as well.

Third round-OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell had a strong week at the Senior Bowl so seeing him here doesn’t come as a surprise. There isn’t really any area where Mitchell stands out but he’s a solid, all-around player and feels like the safest option here.

Overall

(AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Looking at the first two picks, it’s hard to argue against either one. Davis is a mammoth of a man inside and could really improve the play of the much-maligned inside linebackers. Ridder is the best option outside of a guy like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis and would push Mason Rudolph for the starting spot.

As for Mitchell, as I said, he’s a safe pick. There are a handful of guys who came off the board after him who would fall into the same category but at different positions so it really becomes a matter of personal taste. Personally, I’d have probably opted for South Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Tolbert or Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe but at this point you are splitting hairs.

