Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new three-round mock draft that includes some big trades as well as comp picks for teams. Let’s break down the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers and see if we would do anything differently.

First round - DL Myles Murphy, Clemson

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

News Joshua L Jones

Second round - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Breaking it down

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

This mock draft checks all the boxes for the Steelers. Some might not like drafting two defensive linemen early but you can never have enough guys in the trenches. The pick is made better when the Steelers land Tyler Steen in the third round, who could develop into a starter quickly.

Overall, this is about as good as it can get for Pittsburgh. Let us know in the comments if you would do anything differently with this mock draft for the Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire