Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new three-round mock draft out now that the NFL season is finally in the books. Let’s take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers picks and sort out the good and the bad.

First round-OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Chuks Okorafor is an unrestricted free agent and Zach Banner is a realistic option to be a salary cap casualty. Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning is an excellent run-blocking tackle who plays with a nasty streak.

Second round-DT Travis Jones, UConn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh needs a true nose tackle who can provide a real physical force in the middle against the run. UConn’s Travis Jones is so strong at the point of attack and despite being on the tall side for a nose tackle, plays with excellent leverage.

Third round-QB Carson Strong, Nevada

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

Hard pass on this one. If the Steelers want a running back, draft one sooner or don’t bother. Strong has zero mobility and offers nothing Pittsburgh doesn’t already have on the roster.

In the final analysis

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall this is a rock-solid draft, especially in the first two rounds. Penning and Jones would be day-one starters and help in the team’s two weakest areas. In the third round, give me Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma or Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson who went in the next two picks over Strong 10 times out of 10.

