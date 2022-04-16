Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

With less than two weeks to go until the 2022 NFL draft, the smart guys over at Draft Wire have updated their three-round mock draft. Let’s take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers picks and see if we can do better.

1st round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

It really feels like the Steelers and Desmond Ridder are hurtling toward a union with the No. 20 overall pick. Most pundits have put Ridder ahead of Matt Corral at the No. 3 quarterback and it’s clear the Steelers love his athletic potential.

2nd round-DL Travis Jones, UConn

While Jordan Davis might be the most athletic big body in this draft, UConn’s Travis Jones isn’t far behind. At 6-foot-4 and a lean 325 pounds, Jones is a near-ideal combination of athleticism and raw power for the interior defensive line.

3rd round-WR David Bell, Purdue

If Purdue’s David Bell had better-timed speed, there’s no chance he lasts until the third round. Highly productive and a complete pass catcher, Bell is a great piece to add to a roster with the starters in place like Pittsburgh.

Overall

It’s tough to find fault with any of this mock draft. It hits the big needs and does it will top-tier talent. The only quibble I might have would be if the Steelers opted for a speed guy at wide receiver in the third, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir or Memphis’ Calvin Austin would be ahead of Bell. And in the same style of receiver as Bell, Clemson’s Justyn Ross is a player the Steelers have shown significant interest in.

