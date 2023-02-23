Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

It’s almost time for the NFL scouting combine and our friends over at Draft Wire have blessed us with a full three-round mock draft. Let’s break down the Pittsburgh Steelers four picks and see how they did.

First round-CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Second round-EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Third round-OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking it down

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

I’ve gone on the record on more than one occasion about my concerns with drafting Porter as a legacy pick with the No. 17 overall pick. And as the fourth defensive back off the board. But the way this first round plays out, the Steelers are in a tough spot. Three offensive tackles have gone as well so what would we do? Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White would be awfully tempting as would USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Aside from that quibble, this is rock solid. Getting two defensive players who will come in and contribute right away even if neither would start. As for Morris, he’s a bit underrated at this point and while he’s not going to replace Chuks Okorafor or Dan Moore day one, he’s a solid developmental guy.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire