Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 3-6 right now and depending on how the season ends will have a huge impact on how the 2023 NFL draft plays out based on how high that top pick is. Our friends at Draft Wire have a new two-round mock draft out and with the Steelers going from having the No. 4 overall pick to the No. 10 overall pick, it makes for huge changes in how the draft plays out.

First round-OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Previously this pick had been Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Skoronski is one of the top offensive tackles in the draft and a sure starter as he is having a dominant season.

Second round-EDGE BJ Ojulari

In Draft Wire’s last mock, this was Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith. Both guys are top talents and elite edge players so this pick is a wash. Ojulari is a bit more rough around the edges but still a physical freak.

Second round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

In the previous mock draft this is where the Steelers got offensive tackle help in the form of Dawand Jones. Instead, the Steelers land Smith who is a huge, powerful nose tackle who plays with a low center of gravity and can be overwhelming in the middle of the line.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire