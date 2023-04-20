Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friend Jeff Risdon over at Draft Wire has a new two-round mock draft out and we decided to take a look at the three picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this point, the Steelers have some pretty well-defined needs in the 2023 NFL draft. Will this draft fit the bill?

First round - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Second round - LB Jack Campbell

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Analysis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to find fault with this draft at all. Landing Skornski in the first immediately fixes the Steelers remaining issue on the offensive line. Getting at Jack Campbell at No. 32 might seem early but Campbell is such a great athlete he’s too good to pass up. Same for DJ Turner who has ridiculous closing speed and adds another element to the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire