Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

With less than two weeks to the start of the NFL preseason, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers are putting together their plans for how to pair down rosters and be sure the roster is in place.

But no team is complete and it is never too early to look ahead to next offseason and this means the 2023 NFL draft. our friends over the Draft Wire have a new updated two-round mock draft ahead of the start of preseason. Let’s take a look at the Steelers picks.

First round-Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Steelers love massive mauling right tackles and Paris Johnson fits the bill perfectly.

Second round-Pitt EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is very thin at outside linebacker beyond T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Boldanado is a local star and a ferocious edge rusher.

Analysis

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Even the most jaded Steelers fan would have a hard time picking this draft apart. Going into the season, offensive tackle and edge rusher are definitely two of the biggest question marks and both of these picks are impact players. The only quibble anyone might have is if you wanted to find a way to work a cornerback into one of those picks but even then, getting a franchise right tackle and starting edge rusher makes too much sense.

