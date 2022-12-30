Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

The smart folks over at Draft Wire are busy keeping us up to date on everything related to the NFL draft in addition to giving us regular updates to their two-round mock draft. With the NFL regular season wrapping up and college football season almost over, all things draft will dominate the football landscape and we are here for it. Let’s break down the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their latest update.

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

If the Steelers can’t land Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Broderick Jones is my No. 2 offensive tackle. He’s an excellent fit for what the Steelers need at left tackle, in particular as a run blocker.

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Mock drafts everywhere are trying to will Siaki Ika to the Steelers and I couldn’t be happier. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a power player like Ika on the defensive line in a very long time but would Mike Tomlin break from the cookie-cutter model of defensive linemen for him?

Second round-CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Julius Brents has measurables that are completely off the charts. He is 6-foot-4 with a wingspan of nearly 84 inches and can run. He’s s sticky man corner who forces defenders into bad situations due to his length and physicality.

Overall

This is a very strong draft. Jones gives the Steelers an excellent upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Ika is a plug-and-play nose tackle to stuff the run. With several cornerbacks headed to free agency, Brents makes perfect send as he could be the team’s No. 3 corner behind Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace.

What would I change? At this point, not a thing. There will be plenty of changes as the offseason gets into full swing and the guys establish themselves. This is especially true at offensive tackle. But at this point, landing three impact players in three picks, all at positions of need is exactly what a rebuilding team needs.

