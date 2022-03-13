Breaking down the Steelers picks in a new Draft Wire mock draft

With all the movement in the NFL ahead of the actual start of free agency, the goalposts are moving for the 2022 NFL draft. Our friends over at Draft Wire have an updated three-round mock draft out after some of the big deals that have already gone down and we can see how that impacts even teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who didn’t make a trade. Is this the draft to fix the Steelers?

1st round-G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The NFL scouting combine showed us a couple of things about former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green. First, it showed he’s probably not athletic enough to play tackle in the NFL. But more importantly it showed he has all the tools to be a dominant guard.

2nd round-QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Sam Howell has become something of the forgotten man in this quarterback class. Howell is the No. 4 quarterback behind Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder but has some of the traits of all three.

3rd round-DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Former Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is among that third tier of interior defensive linemen in this draft. His size and length are ideal but despite being 24 years old, his game lacks polish, especially as a run stuffer and he should benefit from NFL coaching.

Overall

This feels very much like a Steelers type of draft. Green is basically plug-and-play at right tackle and should pair well with Kevin Dotson. Howell is the Mason Rudolph of this draft class, not quite on par with the top guys but safe and didn’t require a first-round pick. As for Mathis, I’m not sure what he brings to the table in terms of an upgrade to who the Steelers already have.

As far as changes go, I’d definitely swap out Mathis. There’s Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders on the board and all three are guys I’d rate much higher than Mathis.

