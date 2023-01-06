Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

From a Top Five pick to potentially the playoffs, the draft status of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a roller coaster this season. Going into the final week of the regular season, the Steelers hold the No. 15 overall pick. The smart folks over at Draft Wire have a new two-round mock draft and the picks for the Steelers focus on rebuilding in the trenches.

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Second round (from Chicago)-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Second round-EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If the Steelers cannot get Paris Johnson Jr. in the first round, Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is a great second option. A strong run blocker who really operates well in space and has some surprising athleticism.

It feels like the draft world is willing the pick of Siaki Ika for the Steelers into existence. Pittsburgh would love to land a massive nose tackle and Ika is the best in the draft. There are some other guys who could be had later but Ika has the most complete game.

In the third round, the Steelers would have their pick of several impact players including EDGE Nolan Smith who was the pick. Smith is a great edge guy who would make for an excellent three-man rotation. Pittsburgh could go another direction with a cornerback like Kansas State’s Julius Brents. Even a wide receiver like Boston College’s Zay Flowers or Minnesota interior offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz makes sense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire