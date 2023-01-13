Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

Our friends over at Draft Wire have their first offseason mock draft out and we wanted to take a look at the three picks the Pittsburgh Steelers have in the first two rounds. Do these picks hit the mark for Pittsburgh and help make these young Steelers contenders?

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The one position on the offensive line the Steelers could really use an upgrade is at left tackle and after watching Georgia’s Broderick Jones play this season, he would definitely qualify. Jones is effortless in his movement and has a ton of experience against elite defenders.

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

If the Steelers can land huge Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika with their second pick in the second round, he’d be a far better value but if he can play up to his measurables, he’s definitely a borderline first-round prospect.

Second round-CB Jullus Brents, Kansas State

Draft Wire has Kansas State’s Julius Brents ranked higher than most pundits so we are curious to see how his offseason workouts go. There’s o cornerback in the draft that passes the eye test like Brents with his length.

Overall

Some combination of offensive tackle, defensive tackle and cornerback make sense for the Steelers. The other position to seriously consider is inside linebacker. Myles Jack and Devin Bush could both be gone and if so, a guy like Arkansas’ Drew Sanders makes sense in the middle of the second. There are also a handful of edge rushers who come off the board after the Brents pick who could help the team like LSU’s BJ Ojulari..

