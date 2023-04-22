Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft

There is a new two-round mock draft up on Draft Wire and it goes in an interesting direction for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can read the whole thing here just to compare how Pittsburgh does with its three picks. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

First round - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Second round - S Brian Branch, Alabama

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This mock draft is a great example of just how unpredictable the first two rounds of this draft will be. It might seem unreasonable for Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones to make it to pick No. 17 or to get Alabama safety Brian Branch to make it to the second round but there’s nothing unreasonable about how these picks play out.

If the Steelers could get Jones, Branch and then still get Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, this would be an A+ draft. There still plenty of draft left to pick up depth at cornerback and linebacker which aren’t the priorities of these three positions.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire