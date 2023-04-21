Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Athlon mock draft

At this point, the formula for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft seems fairly straightforward. The Steelers need an offensive tackle, edge rusher, cornerback and nose tackle in some order. The new three-round mock draft by Athlon hits three of these needs in this scenario. Let’s break down these picks and see if we can do any better.

First round - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Second round - NT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Second round - OT Aton Harrison, Oklahoma

Breaking it all down

When I first saw former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first round I wondered who Pittsburgh passed on to take him. Then I see how the rest of the two rounds played out and taking any cornerback at No. 17 is much more bearable. I am not sure if Anton Harrison will last that long but if he does, then it’s a bargain.

I do have a concern with two of the picks. The first was the pick of Smith at No.. 32 after the Steelers signed two defensive tackles in free agency. It would be tough to pass on Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV right there.

Then moving to the third, it is hard to justify drafting Rashee Smith after trading for wide receiver Allen Robinson. Again, I go back to edge and the availability of USC edge Tuli Tuipulotu or Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey as far better options.

