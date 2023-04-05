Breaking down the Steelers picks in new 7-round mock draft simulation

It is time once again to throw ourselves at the mercy of the algorithm and see what the fates have in mind for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft. We ran another seven-round mock draft simulation with no trades and see how well they do for the Steelers.

First round - S Brian Branch, Alabama

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Second round - OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fourth round - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

Seventh round - LB Cam Jones, Indiana

Seventh round - DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This is a rock-solid mock draft for the Steelers with just a couple of questionable moves. The algorithm hasn’t caught up with the Steelers signing Keanu Neal so the Brian Branch pick might be a misstep. Also, the idea of Julius Brents falling that far would be a huge value but probably not realistic. Cody Mauch could be a starting right tackle this season so that’s a nice pick and Lukas Van Ness is an edge guy who the Steelers can find a role for immediately.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire