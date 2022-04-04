Breaking down the Steelers picks in new 4-round mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone to great lengths this offseason to set the team up for many years to come at multiple positions. This does not include quarterback. Right now. the Steelers have some bridge options but they don’t want to squander the primes of guys like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.

The folks over at Pro Football Network took this to heart in their latest four-round mock draft. You can read the whole thing here but let’s talk about these Steelers picks.

First round-QB Malik Willis

Here’s the PFN guys got the Steelers up to No. 5 so they could draft Liberty QB Malik Willis.

Projected Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers send the 20th and 52nd picks plus their first- and second-round selections in 2023 to the New York Giants in exchange for the fifth overall selection.

That is an expensive move but if Willis ends up being as good as his ceiling, no one will question it.

Third round-S Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M

Personally, I’m taking a hard pass on safety Leon O’Neal Jr. He looks terribly slow on film and takes terrible angles as a tackler.

Fourth round-WR Danny Gray, SMU

Pittsburgh does a great job plucking up mid-round wide receivers and making them stars. SMU’s Danny Gray is a speedster who just needs a clear release to blow the roof off of a defense.

Overall

A trade like this would be terrifying because if Willis doesn’t work out the Steelers are suddenly three years behind. But if Pittsburgh is really as high on Willis as it appears, this would be quite the going-away present from general manager Kevin Colbert.

As for the O’Neal pick, that would be a throwaway. No way he’s better equipped to start over Tre Norwood so this pick could have been much better utilized. The Steelers need another pass rusher and several guys including Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto came off the board after O’Neal and would serve this team better.

Moving to the Gray pick, this is a slam dunk. Gray is a burner who wouldn’t need to contend with lots of press coverage with Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson on the field. However, if the Steelers had gone with Nevada wide receiver Romeo Dubbs in the third, that fourth-round pick could have gone to Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal or Florida running back Dameon Pierce.

