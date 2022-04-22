Breaking down the Steelers picks in new 3-round mock draft

Less than a week from now, we will know who the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the future of the franchise in. The first round of the 2022 NFL draft will be in the books and Pittsburgh might have its new quarterback Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new three-round mock draft out that you can check out here but let’s take a look at the Steelers picks.

First round-QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Getting Kenny Pickett in the first round would be the absolute best-case scenario for most Steelers fans. He’s a local hero and one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Second round-DT Travis Jones, UConn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defense tackle Jordan Davis is the best big man in the draft but landing UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones in the second round isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Third round-WR David Bell

The Steelers need to add a receiver who can operate on the perimeter or in the slot and Purdue’s David Bell is a guy who brings a very well-rounded skill set.

Overall

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

For most Steelers fans this would be an ideal three rounds for Pittsburgh. It gives them a potential franchise quarterback, a huge interior run defender and a solid slot receiver. The only change I would make is in the third round, I’d have opted for one of the speedsters at wideout like Boise State’s Khalil Shakir or Memphis’ Calvin Austin.

