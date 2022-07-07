Breaking down the Steelers picks in new 2023 NFL mock draft

In a month the NFL preseason gets started which means the college football season is right around the corner. Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new 2023 NFL mock draft out and we wanted to take a look at the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First round

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire has the Steelers selecting Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy with the No. 10 overall pick. Murphy is an explosive player with instant starter potential.

Second round

In the second round, Draft Wire has Pittsburgh picking Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Jones is massive at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds with a nasty streak.

What else might work?

Ohio State Football Spring Game

Looking at how the picks played out, there are a couple of directions the Steelers could have gone here. I do like the picks but I have to wonder if using the 10th overall pick on an edge bodes well for the future for Alex Highsmith.

LSU cornerback Eli Ricks goes two picks later and would fill an immediate need at boundary cornerback. Even Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson taken at 11 would give the Steelers a franchise left tackle.

Moving to the second round, I love the pick of Jones. He reminds me a lot of some of the massive right tackles the Steelers have used in the past like Max Starks and Marcus Gilbert. If the Steelers don’t draft an offensive tackle in the first round, Jones makes perfect sense.

If a like like Johnson is the pick in the first round, cornerback Clark Phillips III from Utah would be a smart pick as well.

