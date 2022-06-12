Breaking down the Steelers picks in new 2023 NFL mock draft

The folks over at Pro Football Network know we are all itching for some football so they have graced us with a two-round 2023 NFL draft. Let’s take a look at the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers and decide it is what we would do.

First round-LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Taking a player like Sewell this early is based on the assumption Devin Bush does not return to the team at the end of the 2022 season. Pittsburgh has invested heavily in the inside linebacker position in recent years but continues to come up just short. Sewell is a tremendous all-around player and many of his superlatives line up closely with what Bush did at college and hasn’t consistently translated in the NFL.

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

The Steelers continue to operate their 3-4 defense without a true nose tackle so adding Baylor’s Siaki Ika is a welcome sight. He’s a huge man with surprising quickness but it’s his power and ability to just eat up blocks that is truly enticing.

Overall

It’s hard to argue against either of these picks for the Steelers. I honestly hope they don’t draft another inside linebacker in the first round, even if Bush leaves but I can certainly see them doing it. With Clemson edge Myles Murphy and Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright on the board, the Steelers would have a difficult decision to make.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the picks for the Steelers in this new mock draft.

