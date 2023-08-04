Breaking down the start of Packers training camp, from Jordan Love to the rookie class

The Green Bay Packers are seven practices into training camp in 2023. Next up is the annual “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, which provides a nice dividing point between the early stages of training camp and the big evaluation events such as joint practices and preseason games.

To help break down the start of Packers training camp, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse asked a few questions of contributor Paul Bretl, who has been at camp practices in Green Bay. Here is the back and forth, which includes insights on Jordan Love, second-year players, the rookie class and the potential on offense and defense:

What's been the most impressive or noteworthy thing about Jordan Love's start to camp?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during training camp on Aug. 1, 2023, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

I would say it’s the ‘wow’ throws that he’s made.

Many saw the downfield pass to Christian Watson down the left sideline, where he hit him perfectly in stride. Then there was another that was placed perfectly on Jayden Reed’s back shoulder–although he, unfortunately, couldn’t make the catch. Love had another really well placed ball to Samori Toure, who ran an out-and-up down the left sideline. If the ball was too far left, Toure could drift out of bounds. If it’s too far right, Darnell Savage has a chance to make a play on it. But instead, it was placed where only Toure could get it.

There are others that I didn’t mention, but in the grand scheme of training camp, it’s important to keep in mind that these are still just a few throws. However, these passes show the ceiling Love has as a quarterback and the potential that is there. When a quarterback is able to throw his pass catchers open and not always rely on them winning convincingly or the scheme to help create that separation, it can lead to a whole new level of potential for the offense.

What's been the biggest area of weakness or area that needs improvement for Love to start camp?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Not surprisingly, Love needs to be more consistent. In that same practice where he connected to Watson downfield and placed that ball perfectly for Reed, he also bounced a pass off Quay Walker’s chest and almost threw another near interception. Consistency starts with having a sound and repeatable process before the ball is released, and right now, that’s what LaFleur is really evaluating Love on. LaFleur has said he’s not as concerned with the results at this point of training camp, knowing that if the process is done correctly, the results will follow. What LaFleur means when he says ‘process’ is getting in and out of the huddle efficiently. Having good mechanics, a sound base in the pocket, rhythm, and timing when he throws. Along with going through his progressions and correct footwork.

Who looks to be taking a second-year leap?

Jul 29, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

There are a few second-year players who come to mind.

When Devonte Wyatt has flashed during training camp, I mean he has really flashed — working his way into the backfield incredibly quickly. Wyatt has the tools right now to make an impact right away as a pass rusher in 2023, but where he will need to continue refining his game is against the run.

Quay Walker hasn’t had too many standout plays that you’re going to see or hear about scrolling Twitter, but he’s been really steady so far. Walker has done a nice job of filling gaps at the line of scrimmage in the run game. Using his speed to flow from one side of the field to the other to cut ball carriers off from turning upfield. He’s also often been around the ball when a pass comes in his direction.

Matt LaFleur has said on a few occasions that Christian Watson is playing faster this year, and Romeo Doubs has said the same about his own performance. This is often a product of experience and a player being comfortable with their responsibilities in the offense. Watson and Doubs have each been able to make a few plays with Jaire Alexander in coverage, something even Alexander acknowledges probably doesn’t happen a year ago.

Lastly, Zach Tom has looked the part, whether at center or right tackle. Tom mentioned in the locker room after Tuesday’s practice that he had put on 15-20 pounds over the offseason in order to help him in the run game.

Which rookie has been the biggest surprise?

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) practices during the second day of the team’s 2023 training camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Seeger Gray/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

I would choose cornerback Carrington Valentine just because you never truly know what to expect from a seventh-round pick. At the start of offseason programs back in May, Valentine was working with the third-team defense. Today, he could be the fourth cornerback on the depth chart with Eric Stokes still sidelined. He’s someone who is very comfortable on an island defending a receiver one-on-one. Valentine’s athleticism and length are evident, with his ability to consistently be around the ball. Earlier this week, he would come away with an interception – something that didn’t often happen at Kentucky – off Danny Etling that he took back for a touchdown.

“He’s extremely athletic, has made those splash plays,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “I love how he competes. He goes out there and challenges it. You can coach him hard, he’s receptive to the coaching. I think we have a good young player right there. I’m excited to see what he’s able to do when we get into some of these competitive practices going against a team like Cincinnati next week… and then into the preseason games. Certainly we’re early on, only one day in pads. But I think he’s got a great attitude…I think this kid is very, very talented, and he has to continue to build on his early success.”

Which position group looks the best, and which looks the shakiest?

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the Packers’ 2023 training camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The position group that has looked the best are the cornerbacks. Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas are both playing at really high levels right now. The ball either isn’t coming their way or they are often all over it for the pass breakup. Keisean Nixon looks very comfortable in the slot, and even the second-team cornerbacks, Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine, have had pass breakup and interception opportunities. Add Stokes back into the mix, and the overall talent and depth of this unit is impressive.

As far as which group has been the shakiest, the obvious answer is quarterback, with Love being up and down and all of the inexperience on the roster behind him. But to bring up a different group, I’ll mention the tight ends as well. Not that there have been these constant mistakes from this unit, but, to me anyways, more so things you would expect to see from an inexperienced unit, mostly pertaining to missed blocks and some dropped passes here and there. Josiah Deguara also dropped out of Tuesday’s practice with a calf injury and did not participate on Thursday, impacting the depth of an already thin unit with only five players on the 90-man roster. With Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, you very quickly notice their playmaking potential, and we’ve seen that as well. But as we know, there is a steep learning curve that comes with making this jump from college to the NFL.

What's one thing Packers fans should be excited about, and one thing to be nervous about?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) makes a one-handed catch in the end zone during training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

The speed and versatility on offense should have everyone excited to see this group in action. The running backs can line up in the backfield or from the slot and even out wide, impacting the run game and passing game. Tight ends will be asked to block and be pass catchers while moving around the formation, and receivers can line up inside and out, with Watson and Doubs specifically, being asked to run a variety of routes. This allows the Packers offense to create mismatches, by being able to run a number of plays from just two or three personnel groupings. For defenses, in addition to the matchup problems, there is unpredictability to contend with as well. Add all of the speed that the Packers have to the mix and it only enhances the big play potential.

For me the concern still lies with the run defense because there are so many unknowns. Like Brian Gutekunst said last week, the Packers have a lot of pass rush options within this position group but success starts with stopping the run. When offenses have success on the ground like they did against Green Bay in 2022, it puts them in short down and distance situations, opening the playbook up, allowing them to dictate things while the defense plays on its heels. On the flip side, slowing the run puts the offense in predictable passing situations, thus allowing the defense to play more aggressively as they are the ones dictating things.

TJ Slaton is the Packers primary run stuffer and Kenny Clark will be used in that capacity as well, although he also can’t play 100% of the defensive snaps either. If he’s on the field on running downs, he will have to then miss some snaps on passing downs and vice versa. Others are going to have to step up against the run, and that’s where the unknowns lie.

With that said, I have been impressed with this unit overall to start training camp. They’ve been generating a steady push along the interior and flowing well sideline-to-sideline towards the ball. With Wyatt taking on a larger role along with the additions of Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, this unit looks a lot faster. However, although they are off to a good start — and LaFleur agrees – I need to see them carry this level of play over to the regular season.

What's one big takeaway from the start of training camp?

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur shares a laugh with linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu during practice on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

If I were to put a bow on the Packers seven training camp practices by taking a 30,000 foot overview of what I’ve seen, a big takeaway would be the potential that this team has. I’ve mentioned a lot of the reasons why already, but what gives me this feeling are the impressive throws from Love. The versatility and speed at the skill positions. Experienced offensive line and running back rooms. A defense that has several playmakers and the potential for an improved run defense.

Of course, potential is great, but it’s also forecasting what could happen, not what has happened. There are going to be a lot of growing pains this season for the Packers and that potential may not necessarily translate to wins or even be fully recognized in 2023. In order to get there, consistency, will be key. However, while it doesn’t mean they will, in watching this group you can see a team who has the talent to win games, now it comes down to being able to execute, and do so regularly, when it matters most.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire