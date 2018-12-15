Breaking down Sixers' trade targets as Dec. 15 arrives originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

If you're a basketball fan, you've inevitably seen the date Dec. 15 described as an important one in the NBA.

Why, you might ask? Well, it's the first day free agents that were signed during this past offseason are able to be traded. It's a rule the NBA instituted so bad teams flush with cap space couldn't sign players to big-money deals with the intent of trading them (though has it really stopped them?).

So if you're wondering why Elton Brand hasn't made a move while the Sixers' bench remains super thin, this could be a reason why.

With all that said, let's look at a few players - minus the just traded Trevor Ariza - the Sixers could target now that it's Dec. 15.

Parker is out of the Bulls' rotation and carries a $20 million cap hit. So I don't know why you'd want him here and I also don't know how you'd make it work. Parker can score but his defense is cripplingly bad. Pass.

The Sixers have been linked to Caldwell-Pope and we outlined that the other day. Caldwell-Pope would be a big upgrade defensively for the Sixers off the bench. He's an inconsistent offensive player, but he's far from inept on that end. His $12 million hit could also make a trade tricky.

With the Heat off to a rough start, Ellington could be the type of player that draws interest from competing teams. The Wynnewood native gives you an elite shooter off the bench with plenty of NBA experience. He also has a workable $6 million hit.

The Hawks signed Carter to mentor their incredibly young team, so they may not be looking to move him, but it's worth a phone call. The days of "Vinsanity" are over, but the 41-year-old still brings a little something and makes the veteran minimum. He's a league average three-point shooter, has great instincts and still has some hops.

If you - for some reason - have interest in Parker, Gay is the more attractive version of a similar player. He's a combo forward that can score but isn't the greatest defender. Gregg Popovich wanted him back on the Spurs this season, so you know he at least tries to defend. He also has half the cap hit of Parker. The Spurs would have to have their first losing season in over two decades to consider moving pieces, but things aren't looking great in San Antonio.

This name won't excite you, but Frye is a solid veteran that can shoot the basketball and doesn't need a big role. Frye probably wouldn't be a regular part of the rotation, but he's a pro's pro and will keep himself ready when the opportunity arises. He also makes the veteran minimum.

Jeff Green

We've discussed Green before. He's just an OK player, though he'd be an upgrade over what the Sixers currently have off the bench. He's another guy that makes the minimum and wouldn't cost you much in a trade.

