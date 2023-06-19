Breaking down Shehan Jeyarajah’s Big 12 standings prediction for 2023

Texas is viewed highly in one Big 12 standings prediction. Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports revealed his record predictions for every Big 12 team.

Unsurprisingly, the top four included Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas State and Texas Tech. The Big 12 championship would most likely involve two of these four teams given what the teams return and who they play.

Kansas State returns as the conference title winner. Rightfully many view the team as a favorite to defend the mantle this season. Texas and Texas Tech stand as the primary contenders based on returning production.

The Oklahoma Sooners are seen as a darkhorse Big 12 title contender despite a 6-7 season last year. The schedule sets up nicely as the team avoids Texas Tech, Kansas State and Baylor. Many tout the team’s unlucky record in one-score games as reason for a bounce-back.

Here’s a complete look at Jeyarajah’s Big 12 record predictions for the 2023 season.

Record: 10-2

Conference record: 7-2

The schedule certainly isn’t favorable, but what is notable is that Jeyarajah also has the Longhorns knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. I predicted the same with a 10-2 record as well.

Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 10-2

Conference record: 7-2

There’s plenty to like with Kansas State and nearly as much to doubt. The stability on the offensive side of the football could carry the Wildcats back to the conference title game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 9-3

Conference record: 6-3

Jeyarajah has the Big 12 cleaning up in non-conference play with Texas Tech defeating Oregon at home. Tech belongs among the Big 12’s best and should have a strong season in 2023.

Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 9-3

Conference record: 6-3

I imagine Jeyarajah had a difficult time finding three losses. I’m considering bumping the team up to 10 wins in my final prediction. It feels overly pessimistic to predict that a program of Oklahoma’s caliber could lose three games with that schedule. Even so, for all the talent the team returns, there are some weaknesses on which opposing teams can capitalize.

Record: 8-4

Conference record: 6-3

This is a justifiable prediction and one that could certainly come true. I like a bounce back season for Baylor.

Record: 8-4

Conference record: 5-4

You can’t really argue with TCU doubt after all the team lost last season. While the team likely finishes around here record-wise, there’s a possibility they shock the world again.

Record: 8-4

Conference record: 5-4

It won’t surprise if UCF wins eight or more games. It also won’t surprise if they struggle. The Knights are one of the more difficult teams to project this season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 8-4

Conference record: 5-4

This pick is a difficult sell considering the team lost more than it gained in the 2023 offseason. If Gundy can pull this off, he’s perhaps your Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 7-5

Conference record: 4-5

Iowa State should be a difficult out in 2023 because of its defense. Few teams should separate for the Cyclones which should lead to more win opportunities.

Houston Cougars

Record: 6-6

Conference record: 3-6

I’m skeptical that Houston will live up to this projection. They’ll face a daunting test against UTSA in non-conference to go with a brutal Big 12 schedule.

Record: 5-7

Conference record: 3-6

Kansas should be much better than this prediction. An eight-win season is a realistic goal for the team.

Record: 4-8

Conference record: 2-7

BYU should be solid, but concerns over what the team lost from last season are reasonable.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 4-8

Conference record: 2-7

Cincinnati could be in store for a long season in 2023. The offense will determine the team’s ceiling.

Record: 3-9

Conference record: 2-7

West Virginia could be this bad, but I’m open to the possibility the Mountaineers push for a bowl game. The non-conference schedule does them no favors.

