Breaking down the Shaq Mason contract extension

The Houston Texans plugged a hole along their offensive line with the acquisition of guard Shaq Mason.

The Texans solidified that position for the next three years with an extension.

Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV was able to obtain the contract details of Mason’s three-year, $36 million extension, which had a $10 million signing bonus. The first year’s salary is guaranteed at $1.7 million with year two having a $9.25 million guarantee and year three a $10 million guarantee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mason is also able to earn a $29,411 roster bonus per game active each season. The cap on that bonus is $500,000.

A workout bonus is also included in Mason’s deal at $50,000 starting in 2024.

If Mason makes the Pro Bowl, which would be the first of his career, he would earn a $250,000 incentive.

More Videos!

WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws deep routes at Texans OTAs

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire