Breaking down the SEC standings entering the final week of the regular season
It’s hard to believe the 2022 regular season is almost in the books, but there’s only one more week of action before we reach conference championship weekend, where LSU will face Georgia in Atlanta with an SEC title (and potential CFP spot for the Tigers) on the line.
After clinching the SEC West, the Tigers had the week off from conference play and won 41-10 against UAB on Senior Night. They will wrap up their SEC slate next weekend on the road against Texas A&M.
Several teams have already finished their conference gauntlets, while others will close things out next weekend. Regardless, only pride will be at stake next weekend as far as the SEC divisional races go, as both have already been clinched.
Here’s how the SEC standings look after Week 12.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6, 2-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 31-24 vs. Florida
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee
No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 45-14 vs. New Mexico State
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas
No. 5 - Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 31-24 at Vanderbilt
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Florida State
No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 16-6 vs. Georgia
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Louisville
No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 63-38 vs. Tennessee
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Clemson
No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 63-38 at South Carolina
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 16-6 at Kentucky
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia Tech
SEC West
No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-7, 1-6 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 20-3 vs. UMass
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. LSU
No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 41-17 vs. Western Kentucky
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Alabama
No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 42-27 vs. Ole Miss
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Missouri
No. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 56-7 vs. East Tennessee State
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss
No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
Week 12 Result: L 42-27 at Arkansas
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Mississippi State
No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 34-0 vs. Austin Peay
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn
No. 1 - LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC)
Week 12 Result: W 41-10 vs. UAB
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M
