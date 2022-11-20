Breaking down the SEC standings entering the final week of the regular season

It’s hard to believe the 2022 regular season is almost in the books, but there’s only one more week of action before we reach conference championship weekend, where LSU will face Georgia in Atlanta with an SEC title (and potential CFP spot for the Tigers) on the line.

After clinching the SEC West, the Tigers had the week off from conference play and won 41-10 against UAB on Senior Night. They will wrap up their SEC slate next weekend on the road against Texas A&M.

Several teams have already finished their conference gauntlets, while others will close things out next weekend. Regardless, only pride will be at stake next weekend as far as the SEC divisional races go, as both have already been clinched.

Here’s how the SEC standings look after Week 12.

SEC East

No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 31-24 vs. Florida

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Tennessee

No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 45-14 vs. New Mexico State

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Arkansas

No. 5 - Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

Week 12 Result: L 31-24 at Vanderbilt

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Florida State

No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

Week 12 Result: L 16-6 vs. Georgia

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Louisville

No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 63-38 vs. Tennessee

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Clemson

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

Week 12 Result: L 63-38 at South Carolina

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 16-6 at Kentucky

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia Tech

SEC West

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (4-7, 1-6 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 20-3 vs. UMass

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. LSU

No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 41-17 vs. Western Kentucky

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Alabama

No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 42-27 vs. Ole Miss

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Missouri

No. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 56-7 vs. East Tennessee State

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

No. 3 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC)

Week 12 Result: L 42-27 at Arkansas

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Mississippi State

No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 34-0 vs. Austin Peay

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn

No. 1 - LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC)

Week 12 Result: W 41-10 vs. UAB

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M

