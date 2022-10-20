Breaking down Saints’ final Week 7 injury report vs. Cardinals

What’s the latest on the New Orleans Saints injury report? They’re headed for a Thursday night kickoff with the Arizona Cardinals (broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video; kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT) while managing injuries to a number of key players and important backups and role players.

You can find the full injury report here, but we’ll take a deeper dive. Here’s what you need to know about which players have been ruled out altogether, who is questionable to play, and who will be available to suit up at State Farm Stadium:

Out

WR Michael Thomas. Thomas exited Week 3’s loss to the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury that has still kept him out of practice. It is not related to the ankle injury that sidelined him for the better part of two years.

WR Jarvis Landry. Landry injured his ankle adjusting to an off-target pass in that same Panthers game, and though he gutted it out a week later in London the Saints opted to rest him in the weeks since.

LG Andrus Peat. Peat is said to be dealing with a strained pectoral muscle, which is concerning given his 2021 season ended with a torn pec. This injury isn’t nearly as severe but it is keeping him out of this game.

TE Adam Trautman. Trautman was rolled up on last week blocking for a big Taysom Hill run, and though he tried to stay in the game he wasn’t able to put any weight on his sprained ankle. We’ll see if he can return soon.

CB Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore suffered an abdomen injury covering a deep pass two weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, and though it doesn’t look like a long-term issue it was a lot to ask of him to play through it twice in four days.

Questionable

WR Keith Kirkwood. Kirkwood ranked second on the team in snaps played at wide receiver last week (51), but he missed two practices with an ankle injury before working on a limited basis Wednesday. We’ll see if he’s active while the Saints are already short-handed without Thomas and Landry.

CB Paulson Adebo. Adebo’s managing a knee injury after previously missing time with an ankle problem. He did practice on a limited basis throughout the week so he should be able to play, but keep an eye on this situation.

LG Calvin Throckmorton. Throckmorton is in line to start at left guard with Peat ruled out, but he’s been limited with a hip injury. If he can’t go, it would likely be backup guard Wyatt Davis filling in.

DE Payton Turner. Turner suffered a chest injury in the Seahawks game that kept him out of practice for two weeks, but he returned to work on a limited basis this week ahead of the Cardinals game and should be available.

Available

RB Mark Ingram II. Ingram’s knee issue has flared up earlier this season, though he’s always practiced at least on a limited basis (and was often a full participant). The Saints lightened his workload this week but he should be good to go on Thursday night.

S Marcus Maye. Maye was limited from Week 3 up until Monday’s estimated practice report, and the Saints upgraded him to full participation on both Tuesday and Wednesday. His rib injury has cost him some time but he’s back to a normal workload now.

RT Ryan Ramczyk. The Saints have taken a cautious approach with Ramczyk starting in training camp, often limiting his participation to protect his long-term health. It makes sense given his history of shoulder, elbow, and knee injuries.

QB Jameis Winston. Winston still hasn’t seen a full day’s practice while managing back and ankle injuries, but he’s working on a limited basis every day and is making progress towards his return. Expect him to be active.

QB Andy Dalton. Dalton suffered a back injury last week and was limited on Monday and Tuesday, but the Saints upgraded his status to full on Wednesday and he’s in line to start his fourth consecutive game.

Injured reserve

CB Alontae Taylor. Taylor strained the MCL in his knee in practice back in Week 3, but he’s since healed up and been designated to return from injured reserve. He has three weeks to practice before being activated but the Saints may choose to go ahead and dress him out on Thursday night.

LT Trevor Penning. Penning’s preseason turf toe injury has put a hurdle in his rookie season, but he’s on track to return to practice in November. We’ll see how his body responds and when he can play again, but for now he’s sidelined.

DB P.J. Williams. Williams injured his quadriceps muscle in the Week 4 Vikings game, and he’s spent the last three weeks on injured reserve. He’ll have to sit out another week before he’s eligible to return, but depending on the severity of the injury he may not be able to play again this season at all.

Out for the year: S Smoke Monday, LB D’Marco Jackson, LT Ethan Greenidge, LG Forrest Lamp, DT Albert Huggins.

Cardinals injury report

Five Cardinals players were preemptively ruled out due to injuries: WR Marquise Goodwin (foot), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), LG Justin Pugh (knee), C Rodney Hudson (knee), and RB Darrel Williams (knee).

Four others were questionable to play: RB James Conner (ribs), K Matt Prater (left hip), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring), and CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring).

And four more were listed on the injury report but are available to play: RB Eno Benjamin (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), DE Michael Dogbe (elbow), and DT Rashard Lawrence (hand).

