Breaking down the Saints final injury report for Week 10 vs. Titans
The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for Week 10’s game against the Tennessee Titans, who are also missing some critical playmakers like their own leading rusher, Derrick Henry, and much-hyped offseason trade pickup Julio Jones. Here’s everything you need to know from the injury report:
Out
RB Alvin Kamara was ruled out preemptively while managing a knee injury, which NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported is a mild MCL strain similar to what caused Kamara to miss a few games in 2019.
DE Payton Turner and DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both ruled out and landed on injured reserve, but they could each return to play later this season. They’re two impact defenders who are part of a youth movement on that side of the ball and the Saints will miss them.
LT Terron Armstead has also been ruled out against Tennessee with out shoulder and knee injuries. James Hurst is a great backup with starting potential (so much so that the Saints have written in contract incentives should he eventually win a starting gig) and he should be filling in at that spot.
Players out for the Titans include S Dane Cruikshank, LB David Long, CB Greg Mabin, LB Rashaan Evans, and WR Julio Jones.
Questionable
WR/RB Ty Montgomery was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, which knocked him out of last week’s game with the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints only have two other available running backs in Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington so hopefully he’s able to play while Kamara is out.
DE Carl Granderson was also limited this week with a shoulder injury. He’s missed some time with it but the Saints could use him in the rotation with Turner on injured reserve. He hasn’t been very effective this year after his five-sack season in 2020.
Titans DL Teair Tart is questionable to play with a groin muscle injury.
Available
RT Ryan Ramczyk had a day of veteran’s rest on Wednesday but was otherwise a full participant in practice this week. He’ll need it with a big matchup against top Titans pass rushers Harold Landry and Denico Autry rushing against him.
TE Nick Vannett and CB Ken Crawley were activated from injured reserve this week, having missed several months with preseason knee injuries. Vannett should have a larger role out of the two of them as a blocking specialist, taking some pressure off of embattled starter Adam Trautman.
These aren’t injury situations, but the Saints also signed WR Kevin White to the 53-man roster while elevating C/G Will Clapp for Week 10’s Titans game.
Players who missed practice time for Tennessee this week include FB Tory Carter, LB Bud Dupree, CB Chris Jackson, LB Harold Landry, DT Jeffrey Stimmons, WR A.J. Brown, LB Nick Dzubnar, T Kendall Lamm, T Taylor Lewan, G Nate Davis, and QB Ryan Tannehill. CB Kristian Fulton was activated from injured reserve.
