Breaking down the Saints final injury report for Week 10 vs. Titans

The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for Week 10’s game against the Tennessee Titans, who are also missing some critical playmakers like their own leading rusher, Derrick Henry, and much-hyped offseason trade pickup Julio Jones. Here’s everything you need to know from the injury report:

Out

RB Alvin Kamara was ruled out preemptively while managing a knee injury, which NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported is a mild MCL strain similar to what caused Kamara to miss a few games in 2019.

DE Payton Turner and DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both ruled out and landed on injured reserve, but they could each return to play later this season. They’re two impact defenders who are part of a youth movement on that side of the ball and the Saints will miss them.

LT Terron Armstead has also been ruled out against Tennessee with out shoulder and knee injuries. James Hurst is a great backup with starting potential (so much so that the Saints have written in contract incentives should he eventually win a starting gig) and he should be filling in at that spot.