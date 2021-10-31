Breaking down Saints’ final injury report for Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints filed their final injury report ahead of Week 8’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ruled out a couple of key contributors, but others have a chance to play.

You can find Friday’s injury report here, and here’s everything we learned:

Out

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill (7) is helped onto a cart after being injured against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

QB Taysom Hill. This situation is worrisome. Sean Payton said that Hill made some progress this week in recovering from the concussion he suffered on Oct. 10 at Washington, but it’s now been three weeks (including the bye) since he last put on pads and a helmet. These brain injuries can end careers. Hopefully his recovery continues smoothly.

RB Dwayne Washington. The running back’s neck injury has kept him sidelined since that same Washington game. While the Saints have other players who can fill in for him on special teams, and Mark Ingram’s return does solidify the depth chart on offense, you’d still like to have him available. We’ll see if he’s able to practice next week.

DE Payton Turner. It’s becoming a frustrating rookie year for Turner, who was held out of the season-opener after a training camp elbow injury and now he’s missed two games with a random calf issue. He’s further along in his development than Marcus Davenport was at this point in his career, but Turner’s continued absences aren’t helping unflattering comparisons.

G Andrus Peat. Peat underwent pectoral muscle surgery on Friday and was designated to injured reserve, and his year is likely over. It’s really disappointing for someone who has missed so much time over the years with concussions, broken bones, and sprained joints. Look for second-year pro Calvin Throckmorton to fill in for him.

Questionable

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs after a catch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

WR Deonte Harris. The only player listed as questionable this week, Harris has a good chance at playing after he practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. And the Saints could really use his help against a Buccaneers secondary missing multiple starters. Harris has been their most effective non-Alvin Kamara pass catcher this season.

Available

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) reacts following a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

CB Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore is still wearing a cast on his surgically-repaired hand and getting some kind of treatment, so he has to be listed on the injury report despite practicing fully all week. He played well against DK Metcalf last week after losing his footing on an early 84-yard touchdown reception, still limiting Metcalf to under 100 receiving yards on the day.

Injured reserve/PUP list

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) runs a drill during the team’s NFL football training camp practice in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

TE Nick Vannett. Vannett was expected to miss no more than four weeks after his preseason knee injury, but we’re almost halfway through the season and he still isn’t ready. He has two more weeks to practice and get the green light to play after the Saints designated him to return from injured reserve.

CB Ken Crawley. Like Vannett, Crawley was also anticipating a quick return from I.R. after a late-summer hamstring injury. He’s on the same timeline of readiness. But they could both revert to season-ending injured reserve if they haven’t been activated by Week 10.

LB Chase Hansen. Hansen has also been designated to return but isn’t ready yet. It’s unclear what his role will be once healthy, though he may find looks on special teams.

RB Tony Jones Jr. Jones is eligible to return from injured reserve as soon as he’s healthy enough to practice, but we aren’t there yet. Mark Ingram’s arrival might extend his recovery timeline.

WR Michael Thomas (PUP list). Thomas still hasn’t begun practicing with the team while he continues to recover from offseason surgery. Ominous forecasts of not seeing him until November, if not later, are being proven right.

Others (out for the year): DT Jalen Dalton, T Ethan Greenidge, TE Dylan Soehner, K Wil Lutz, and LG Andrus Peat.

