Breaking down all Rick Barnes’ wins against Kentucky as Vols’ head coach

Rick Barnes was hired as Tennessee’s men’s basketball head coach on March 31, 2015.

Barnes came to Tennessee after serving as Texas’ head coach from 1998–2015. He compiled a 402–180 record with the Longhorns and appeared in the 2003 Final Four.

Barnes also served as head at Clemson (1994–98), Providence (1988–94) and George Mason (1987–88).

He has defeated Kentucky nine times while serving as the Vols’ head coach.

Below are results of each game Barnes has defeated the Wildcats at Tennessee.

Feb. 2, 2016: Tennessee 84, Kentucky 77 (Knoxville)

Feb 2, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) celebrates with students after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won 84 to 77. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 24, 2017: Tennessee 82, Kentucky 80 (Knoxville)

Jan 24, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) and guard Jordan Bone (0) celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 82-80 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 6, 2018: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 65 (Knoxville)

Jan 6, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) dunks the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won 76 to 65. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 6, 2018: Tennessee 61, Kentucky 59 (Lexington)

Grant Williams #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game at Rupp Arena on February 6, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

March 2, 2019: Tennessee 71, Kentucky 52 (Knoxville)

March 2, 2019; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

March 16, 2019: Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78 (SEC Tournament, Nashville)

March 16, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) and Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC conference tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

March 3, 2020: Tennessee 81, Tennessee 73 (Lexington)

March 3, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 6, 2021: Tennessee 82, Kentucky 71 (Lexington)

Feb. 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) attempts to block a basket by Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson (45) during the first half of the game at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 15, 2022: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 63 (Knoxville)

Feb. 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) dunks the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

1

1