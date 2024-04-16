Breaking down the Red Wings’ playoff scenarios

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s do-or-die for Detroit. A playoff spot is on the line as the Red Wings enter their regular-season finale Tuesday night against Montreal.

Raymond scores late in 3rd, OT to keep Red Wings playoffs alive

The Wings sit tied for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but are on the wrong side of the tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals, who also play their final game tonight.

Both teams enter their 82nd game with 89 points, one ahead of Pittsburgh. If Washington wins, the Wings are out. If the Red Wings win and Washington loses, they are in.

But if the games go into overtime, things could get tricky.

If Washington loses in regulation and Detroit gets one point for taking a game into overtime, the Red Wings would have to wait for the results of Wednesday’s game between Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders.

Sign up for breaking news alert emails

Just like Washington, Pittsburgh has more regulation wins than Detroit. So, if both teams end up with 90 points, the Penguins would take the final playoff spot.

The Red Wings are fighting for their first playoff appearance since 2016, the longest postseason drought since the team formed in 1926.

They kept their playoff hopes alive with a stunning come-from-behind win on Monday over the Canadiens. Trailing 4-2 entering the third period, Alex DeBrincat scored on a one-timer to cut the deficit to one. Then, with less than 90 seconds to play and the goalie pulled, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere jumped high off the ice to glove the puck and keep it in the zone. A few passes later, Lucas Raymond buried the puck under Sam Montembeault’s glove to tie it at 4-4.

The Red Wings hit the crossbar twice in overtime before Raymond finally finished it off, scoring with 25 seconds left to give Detroit a much-needed 5-4 win.

The teams complete the second half of the home-and-home Tuesday night in Montreal. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.