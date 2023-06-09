Breaking down Rams’ suddenly crowded WR room: How many will LA keep?

While there have probably been some early conversations about which players will make the Rams’ 53-man roster this year, it’s much too early to make any definitive claims about the bottom of the roster beyond the obvious starters. That’s partly because the roster is going to change between now and final cuts in September, as it already has.

At wide receiver, the Rams added two veterans in the last two weeks, thus complicating things at the position. With Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson being brought in, it hurts the chances of younger receivers leading into training camp.

At the moment, the Rams have 13 wideouts on the roster, many of which will not make the team. Here’s a look at how the receivers break down right now ahead of mandatory minicamp, including which ones are most likely to make the 53-man roster come September.

Roster locks

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cooper Kupp

Van Jefferson

Puka Nacua

This isn’t necessarily the top three on the Rams’ roster. However, Kupp and Jefferson are locked in as two starters and the Rams are not going to cut Nacua as a fifth-round rookie – especially with the way he’s already impressed his coaches and teammates early on in OTAs.

It’s possible Nacua eventually ends up as a starter for the Rams as their No. 3 receiver, and it could even be in Week 1. But for now, he’s just trying to get up to speed and carve out a role as the No. 4 or 5 option before the season begins.

The only slight possibility of Jefferson not being on the team would be is if he’s traded at some point this offseason, but that doesn’t seem likely after they traded Allen Robinson.

Almost certain to make the team

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tutu Atwell

Ben Skowronek

I can’t quite put Atwell or Skowronek in the “locks” category, even though they’re almost certain to make the team. Surprising roster cuts happen every year and while the Rams are highly unlikely to cut their 2021 second-round pick (Atwell) or their versatile receiver (Skowronek), you just never know. Atwell hasn’t broken out yet after two seasons and while Skowronek’s skill set is valuable, the Rams could prefer a player with higher upside come final cuts.

Come September, there’s a 98.9% chance both Atwell and Skowronek will be on the roster, but they may still have work to do.

On the bubble

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Lance McCutcheon

Tyler Johnson

Demarcus Robinson

This is where things get interesting. McCutcheon captured the hearts of Rams fans last preseason when he shined as an undrafted rookie, earning himself a spot on the 53-man roster. He didn’t make an impact in the regular season, catching none of his five targets in the 10 games he was active in, but he’s still a promising young player.

Johnson will be 25 this year and was previously a contributor for the Buccaneers, catching 48 passes in 31 games from 2020-2021. He’s a decent option with some experience, but it’s not as if he’s certain to make the team after signing a one-year deal worth only $1.01 million.

Robinson has the most experience of any receiver on the roster, including Kupp; he’s played seven years in the NFL, making 47 starts in the 114 games he’s played. He’s never missed a game and is a reasonably reliable receiver who creates separation and can play out wide.

At least one of these players is likely to make the 53-man roster, and it’s possible all three will be kept by the Rams. That would conceivably give them eight receivers, which might be too many for some teams but not necessarily Los Angeles.

Long shots

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Austin Trammell

Xavier Smith

Braxton Burmeister

Sam James

Tyler Hudson

Before the Rams added both Johnson and Robinson, it seemed possible or even likely that one of these five players would make the final roster. Four of them are undrafted rookies and a player like Smith brings value as a return specialist.

But they all have an uphill climb toward making the team now that Los Angeles brought in two experienced veterans. Sean McVay might prefer a proven player like Robinson or Johnson over a rookie like James or Hudson, though he did recently compliment the play of Trammell in OTAs.

Final prediction

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping seven receivers feels like the right number for the Rams. Based on the categories laid out above, that means one of Johnson, Robinson or McCutcheon won’t make the team, a reasonable assessment at this point in time.

I can see Kupp, Jefferson and Skowronek beginning the year as the three starters, with Atwell and Nacua working in rotational roles as WR4a and WR4b. What’s tough to decide is whether Robinson and Johnson will both leapfrog McCutcheon, or if the Rams will keep one of the two veterans along with McCutcheon.

I can see the depth chart breaking down like this

Kupp Jefferson Skowronek Atwell Nacua Robinson McCutcheon

There’s a long way to go before final cuts are made, and the competition will really heat up in training camp and the preseason, but this is a wide receiver group with some uniqueness and upside.

