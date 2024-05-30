Breaking down Raleigh Regional, how to watch Gamecocks play in NCAA Tournament

South Carolina knew it lost almost all hope for hosting an NCAA Tournament regional after a six-game losing streak to end the regular season.

That didn’t stop the Gamecocks from having their best showing in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama since 2017. South Carolina defeated Alabama, Arkansas and Kentucky and suffered a pair of one-run losses to LSU.

Now the postseason looms with a trip to the Raleigh Regional hosted by the No. 10 overall seed, North Carolina State. The games will be played at the Wolfpack’s Doak Field at Dail Park.

The Gamecocks (36-23) will open play on Friday at 2 p.m. against at-large selection James Madison.

Here is breakdown of the schedule and all four teams in the regional.

Raleigh Regional TV, stream schedule

The Gamecocks’ Friday game will be available only through streaming on ESPN+. (Don’t have that streaming service? It costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year to subscribe.) Other games this weekend could get picked up by traditional TV channels. All NCAA Tournament games will steam on ESPN+.

Friday’s games

South Carolina (36-23) vs. James Madison (34-23), 2 p.m. (no TV, streaming on ESPN+)

N.C. State (33-20) vs. Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m. Friday (no TV, streaming on ESPN+)

Saturday’s games

Elimination game, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Winner’s bracket game, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Sunday’s games

Elimination game, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Winner’s bracket game, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Monday’s game

If necessary, TBD (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

About NC State, No. 1 seed

Record: 33-20 overall, 18-11 ACC (RPI No. 15)

NCAA Tournament history: N.C. State is making its 34th NCAA Tournament appearance and will be hosting for the seventh time. The Wolfpack played in the Columbia Regional last season and went 1-2, losing to South Carolina 6-4 in the process. N.C. State received an at-large bid this year.

Top Players

3B Alec Makarewicz: .376 batting average, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, 83 hits

1B Garrett Pennington: .345 batting average, 14 home runs, 59 RBIs

C Jacob Cozart: .292 batting average, 16 home runs, 48 RBIs

OF Eli Serrano III: .286 batting average, 6 home runs, 35 RBIs

LHP Ryan Marohn: 4-2 record, 3.60 ERA, 55 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts, 23 walks

RHP Jacob Dudan: 3-2 record, 4.46 ERA, 40.1 innings pitched, 5 saves, 43 strikeouts, 30 walks

RHP Sam Highfill: 5-2 record, 5.56 ERA, 68 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts, 36 walks

About South Carolina, No. 2 seed

Record: 36-23, 13-17 SEC (RPI No. 21)

NCAA Tournament history: South Carolina is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance. They advanced to the Super Regionals last season, falling to Florida. They won the Columbia Regional, beating N.C. State in the process. The Gamecocks received an at-large bid, one of 11 SEC teams in this year’s NCAAs.

Top Players

C Cole Messina: .330 batting average, .465 on base percentage, 71 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs

1B/OF Ethan Petry: .302 batting average, .468 on base percentage, 21 home runs, 53 RBIs

OF Blake Jackson: .300 batting average, .463 on base percentage, 16 stolen bases.

DH/OF Dalton Reeves: .304 batting average, 11 home runs, 34 RBIs

LHP Garrett Gainey: 1-4 record, 3.75 ERA, 6 saves, 48 innings pitched, 64 strikeouts, 9 walks

RHP Ty Good: 5-2 record, 4.14 ERA, 54.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts. 28 walks

RHP Chris Veach: 4-2 record, 40 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts, 21 walks

About James Madison, No. 3 seed

Record: 34-23 overall, 17-13 Sun Belt (RPI No. 44)

NCAA Tournament: The Dukes are making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance but first since 2011. James Madison received an at-large bid and, according to the committee, was one of the last four teams in.

Top Players

INF/OF Fenwick Trimble: .371 batting average, .455 on base percentage, 14 home runs, 61 RBIs, 68 runs scored, 85 hits

INF Mike Mancini: .326 average, 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, 29 stolen bases

INF Wyatt Peifer: .319 batting average, 44 RBIs

OF Brendan O’Donnell: .314 batting average, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs

C Jason Schiavone: .277 average, 18 home runs, 49 RBIs

LHP Max Kuhle: 5-4 record, 4.13 ERA, 61 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts, 31 walks

LHP Donovan Burke: 6-2 record, 5.14 ERA, 84 innings pitched, 61 strike outs, 22 walks

About Bryant Bulldogs, No. 4 seed

Record: 36-19, 17-7 American East (RPI No. 115)

NCAA Tournament: Bryant is making its fourth NCAA Tournament and first since 2016. The Bulldogs won the American East Conference Tournament. They opened the season 1-7 but have gone 35-12 since.

Top Players