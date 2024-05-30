Breaking down Raleigh Regional, how to watch Gamecocks play in NCAA Tournament
South Carolina knew it lost almost all hope for hosting an NCAA Tournament regional after a six-game losing streak to end the regular season.
That didn’t stop the Gamecocks from having their best showing in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama since 2017. South Carolina defeated Alabama, Arkansas and Kentucky and suffered a pair of one-run losses to LSU.
Now the postseason looms with a trip to the Raleigh Regional hosted by the No. 10 overall seed, North Carolina State. The games will be played at the Wolfpack’s Doak Field at Dail Park.
The Gamecocks (36-23) will open play on Friday at 2 p.m. against at-large selection James Madison.
Here is breakdown of the schedule and all four teams in the regional.
Raleigh Regional TV, stream schedule
The Gamecocks’ Friday game will be available only through streaming on ESPN+. (Don’t have that streaming service? It costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year to subscribe.) Other games this weekend could get picked up by traditional TV channels. All NCAA Tournament games will steam on ESPN+.
Friday’s games
South Carolina (36-23) vs. James Madison (34-23), 2 p.m. (no TV, streaming on ESPN+)
N.C. State (33-20) vs. Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m. Friday (no TV, streaming on ESPN+)
Saturday’s games
Elimination game, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)
Winner’s bracket game, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)
Sunday’s games
Elimination game, noon (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)
Winner’s bracket game, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)
Monday’s game
If necessary, TBD (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)
About NC State, No. 1 seed
Record: 33-20 overall, 18-11 ACC (RPI No. 15)
NCAA Tournament history: N.C. State is making its 34th NCAA Tournament appearance and will be hosting for the seventh time. The Wolfpack played in the Columbia Regional last season and went 1-2, losing to South Carolina 6-4 in the process. N.C. State received an at-large bid this year.
Top Players
3B Alec Makarewicz: .376 batting average, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, 83 hits
1B Garrett Pennington: .345 batting average, 14 home runs, 59 RBIs
C Jacob Cozart: .292 batting average, 16 home runs, 48 RBIs
OF Eli Serrano III: .286 batting average, 6 home runs, 35 RBIs
LHP Ryan Marohn: 4-2 record, 3.60 ERA, 55 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts, 23 walks
RHP Jacob Dudan: 3-2 record, 4.46 ERA, 40.1 innings pitched, 5 saves, 43 strikeouts, 30 walks
RHP Sam Highfill: 5-2 record, 5.56 ERA, 68 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts, 36 walks
About South Carolina, No. 2 seed
Record: 36-23, 13-17 SEC (RPI No. 21)
NCAA Tournament history: South Carolina is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance. They advanced to the Super Regionals last season, falling to Florida. They won the Columbia Regional, beating N.C. State in the process. The Gamecocks received an at-large bid, one of 11 SEC teams in this year’s NCAAs.
Top Players
C Cole Messina: .330 batting average, .465 on base percentage, 71 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs
1B/OF Ethan Petry: .302 batting average, .468 on base percentage, 21 home runs, 53 RBIs
OF Blake Jackson: .300 batting average, .463 on base percentage, 16 stolen bases.
DH/OF Dalton Reeves: .304 batting average, 11 home runs, 34 RBIs
LHP Garrett Gainey: 1-4 record, 3.75 ERA, 6 saves, 48 innings pitched, 64 strikeouts, 9 walks
RHP Ty Good: 5-2 record, 4.14 ERA, 54.1 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts. 28 walks
RHP Chris Veach: 4-2 record, 40 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts, 21 walks
About James Madison, No. 3 seed
Record: 34-23 overall, 17-13 Sun Belt (RPI No. 44)
NCAA Tournament: The Dukes are making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance but first since 2011. James Madison received an at-large bid and, according to the committee, was one of the last four teams in.
Top Players
INF/OF Fenwick Trimble: .371 batting average, .455 on base percentage, 14 home runs, 61 RBIs, 68 runs scored, 85 hits
INF Mike Mancini: .326 average, 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, 29 stolen bases
INF Wyatt Peifer: .319 batting average, 44 RBIs
OF Brendan O’Donnell: .314 batting average, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs
C Jason Schiavone: .277 average, 18 home runs, 49 RBIs
LHP Max Kuhle: 5-4 record, 4.13 ERA, 61 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts, 31 walks
LHP Donovan Burke: 6-2 record, 5.14 ERA, 84 innings pitched, 61 strike outs, 22 walks
About Bryant Bulldogs, No. 4 seed
Record: 36-19, 17-7 American East (RPI No. 115)
NCAA Tournament: Bryant is making its fourth NCAA Tournament and first since 2016. The Bulldogs won the American East Conference Tournament. They opened the season 1-7 but have gone 35-12 since.
Top Players
1B/OF Gavin Noriega: .338 batting average, .479 on base percentage, 18 home runs, 58 RBIs
INF Carmine Petosa: .321 batting average, .476 on base percentage, 14 home runs, 60 RBIs
INF Zac Zyons: .377 batting average, .477 on base percentage, 8 home runs, 33 RBIs
RHP Austin Wainer: 7-2 record, 4.03 ERA, 80.1 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts, 23 walks
RHP Luke Delongchamp: 5-2 record, 2.76 ERA, 65.1 innings pitched, 59 strikeouts, 18 walks
RHP Tyler Horvat: 4-2 record, 3.27 ERA, 55 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts, 10 walks
LHP Zac Nichols: 2-0 record, 8 saves, 23.1 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts, 16 walks