A free agent class of 13 players and a seven-man draft class left little room for the Raiders to dive deeply into the undrafted free agency pool. But they signed eight players, and recent history suggests talented players can emerge from that group.

Last season, for instance, fullback Alec Ingold and punter A.J. Cole earned roster spots and starting jobs as undrafted free agents. And new linebacker Cory Littleton, who worked his way up the Rams' roster from an UDFA to NFL stardom to a lucrative contract with the Raiders, is a prime example of the talent available beyond the draft.

[RELATED: Raiders announce 2020 preseason dates]

Here is a breakdown of the Raiders' undrafted free agents:

Dominik Eberle, kicker, Utah State

The signing could turn out to be much more significant than simply adding another kicking leg to training camp.

Breaking down Raiders' eight 2020 NFL undrafted free-agent signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area