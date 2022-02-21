Breaking down QB situation at every SEC West school heading into 2022

We continue our series of breaking down the different quarterback battles around the SEC. Spring practice is just around the corner, and teams will soon begin to make some progress toward finalizing their depth charts.

We’ve already taken a look at the SEC East, which will feature a healthy mix of newcomers and returning starters. Now, we’ll take look at the West.

The other side of the division features a returning Heisman Trophy winner at the position, but there were also several intra-divisional transfers which should make for some interesting matchups this fall.

Without further ado, here’s how we see the quarterback battles playing out at every SEC West school this offseason.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Competitors: Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

The Skinny: It doesn’t get much more straightforward than this. With the Heisman winner in Young returning, the Crimson Tide are the clear early national title favorite. We almost certainly won’t see any other quarterback barring injury or garbage time, but Alabama has Jalen Milroe, a redshirt freshman former top 100 player, and Ty Simpson, a five-star incoming true freshman who was the No. 3 quarterback in the country, as backup options. Paul Tyson recently transferred to Arizona State.

Prediction: Young (obviously)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Competitors: K.J. Jefferson, Lucas Coley

The Skinny: With Malik Hornsby entering the transfer portal and Ole Miss transfer Kade Renfro — a walk-on — going down with a torn ACL in December that will likely hold him out through at least the beginning of the season, the Razorbacks are down to two scholarship passers this spring. Luckily, one of them is the returning starter in Jefferson, who was one of the most surprising players in the SEC last year. He finished with 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions, and he should be one of the league’s top quarterbacks once again.

Prediction: Jefferson

Auburn Tigers

Competitors: T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada, Dematrius Davis, Holden Geriner, Robby Ashford

The Skinny: With three-year starter Bo Nix departing for Oregon in the transfer portal this offseason, the Tigers have quite a bit of uncertainty at the position. They still have T.J. Finley, the LSU transfer who saw a good amount of action in Nix’s stead last season but struggled a bit, and they add a transfer with SEC experience in Calzada, who had 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions as the primary starter at Texas A&M last year. He led a stunning win against Alabama. Other options are dual-threat redshirt freshman Davis, Geriner — a blue-chip true freshman — and Robby Ashford, a transfer from Oregon.

Prediction: Calzada

LSU Tigers

Competitors: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard

The Skinny: The quarterback situation in Baton Rouge is another with quite a bit of uncertainty. Brennan bided his time behind Joe Burrow and appeared to be the successor at LSU, but he suffered a season-ending injury after a strong start in 2020 and missed all of last season with an injury suffered off the field. He’s still a mysterious commodity, but he’s one with a lot of potential. Nussmeier also showed flashes as a true freshman and he has four more years of eligibility after preserving his redshirt. Howard is a five-star true freshman who almost certainly won’t win the job on Day 1 but could potentially be in that role by the end of the season.

Prediction: Brennan

Ole Miss Rebels

Competitors: Luke Altmyer, Jaxson Dart, Kinkead Dent

The Skinny: Ole Miss finally has to undergo the tough task of replacing one of the nation’s best passers in Matt Corral. We got to see a bit of Altmyer in replacement of an injured Corral in the Sugar Bowl, but it wasn’t very encouraging. He completed just over 50% of his passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Rebels shored up the position by adding Dart, a USC transfer who threw nine touchdowns and five interceptions while playing due to injury as a true freshman. He didn’t come to be a backup, and he seems poised to beat out Altmyer and Dent, a senior who has only attempted four passes.

Prediction: Dart

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Competitors: Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson, Daniel Greek, Chance Lovertich

The Skinny: This is another fairly straightforward battle. Rogers thrived in coach Mike Leach’s air raid offense in 2022, throwing for 36 touchdowns to nine interceptions, and he returns for his junior season with little competition. The Bulldogs return a pair of 2021 recruits in Robertson and Greek, and Lovertich — a South Alabama transfer who joined the team last year — is also back. None of those three have appeared in a game, though.

Prediction: Rogers

Texas A&M Aggies

Competitors: Haynes King, Max Johnson, Conner Weigman

The Skinny: The most interesting quarterback battle in the SEC is set to take place in College Station. The Aggies lost Calzada, who started most of the season after King went down in Week 2. A former top-200 recruit, King began the season as the starter but threw just two touchdowns to three interceptions before his year came to an end. Johnson comes from LSU, where he threw for 27 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. He’s certainly the most experienced option, but Weigman can’t be counted out either. The five-star true freshman was the No. 2 quarterback in the 2022 class.

Prediction: Johnson

