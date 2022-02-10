Breaking down the QB situation at each Big 12 school

It was an eventful offseason across all of college football.

The coaching carousel and transfer portal have had a ripple effect across the sport. Many of the biggest changes took place within the Big 12 conference.

The majority of the teams in the Big 12 will have different quarterbacks running their offense next season. Only Baylor and Oklahoma State return bona fide starters from a year ago.

The conference added highly sought-after transfers in Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) and Adrian Martinez (Kansas State). Each of which will have a good chance at the starting job.

The Texas Tech and TCU quarterbacks will get a fresh start under new coaching staffs and offensive styles after rotating in a bunch of guys a year ago.

Now that everything has seemingly settled down with coaches and transfers finding their future homes, we can take take a deeper dive into each Big 12 teams quarterback situation heading into spring ball.

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Gerry Bohannan and Blake Sharpen

The Bears return both quarterbacks after a magical Big 12 championship season. Bohannon started the majority of the Bears’ game last season but it was Sharpen who won the Big 12 championship game with three touchdown passes against Oklahoma State.

Projected starter: Bohannon

Iowa State

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Hunter Dekkers, Aiden Bouman and Rocco Becht

Replacing longtime starter Brock Purdy will not be easy for Matt Campbell and the Cylcones. Purdy won the most games in Iowa State history. Hunter Dekkers served as Purdy’s backup last season and is in line to start next year.

Projected starter: Dekkers

Kansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean

Daniels took over for Bean down the final stretch of last season and played extremely well. He torched Texas’ defense in their upset win in Austin and was just shy of taking down TCU in Fort Worth. Daniels and Bean will battle it out for the starting job in the spring.

Projected starter: Daniels

Kansas State

Syndication: PackersNews

Contenders: Adrian Martinez, Will Howard, Jaren Lewis and Jake Rubley

Kansas State brought one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation in former Nebraska Corn Husker Adrian Martinez. Martinez’s biggest competitor to start is Will Howard. Howard did not play particularly well in place of Skylar Thompson in 2021.

Projected starter: Martinez

Oklahoma

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Dillon Gabriel and Nick Evers

Oklahoma lost both Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal but added accomplished UCF lefty, Dillon Gabriel. He will compete with true freshman Nick Evers for the starting job. Considering Gabriel is a senior and reuniting with his former OC Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma, he will likely get the nod to start next season.

Projected starter: Gabriel

Oklahoma State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Spencer Sanders

Sanders returns after leading the Cowboys to a 12-win season along with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Norte Dame. His backup, Shane Illingworth left the program via the transfer portal. Sanders will be the guy in Stillwater.

Projected starters: Sanders

Texas

Quinn Ewers

Photo by Mike Cravens / Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network

Contenders: Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy and Charles Wright

The expectation is a Card vs. Ewers battle. Both were premier prospects out of high school but Card struggled in his limited action in 2021 while Ewers has only taken a couple of snaps in his college career. Ewers is just too talented to sit on the bench very long.

Projected starter: Ewers

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Chandler Morris, Max Duggan and Sam Jackson

New coach Sonny Dykes will have two experienced options in Morris and Duggan. Morris is a better system fit for Dykes offensive scheme as he is a better passer than Duggan. Perhaps TCU will use both guys in some role next fall.

Projected starter: Morris

Texas Tech

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton

Texas Tech lost Shough early in the season and played a mix of Henry Coluimi and Donovan Smith the rest of the way. Smith flashed major potential in an upset win over Iowa State. Tech appears to be going with a pass-heavy attack with the hiring of Zach Kittley as offensive coordinator which favors Shough.

Projected starter: Shough

West Virginia

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Contenders: Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia does not bring much experience into 2022 but they do have some talent at the position and an exciting new offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell. Greene should receive first-team reps to start the spring, the question is if he can succeed in Harrell’s up-tempo passing attack.

Projected starters: Greene

