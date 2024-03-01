Breaking down Purdue basketball's path to a Big Ten title

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue basketball's path to another Big Ten championship is really pretty simple.

Win one out of three games.

Doing so would assure the Boilermakers at least a share of the regular season title, which would extend Purdue's record for Big Ten men's basketball titles to 26.

For Purdue to win the Big Ten title outright is slightly more complicated, but not much.

Let's break it down.

Who can still win the Big Ten?

Mathematically, Purdue, Illinois and Northwestern all can earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

With three games remaining, the Boilermakers are two games up on Illinois and three ahead of Northwestern in the standings.

Northwestern needs plenty of help. Purdue would have to lose its final three games while the Wildcats also win out against Iowa, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) holds the Big Ten Conference Champions trophy after the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71.

The game that matters most

Purdue plays at Illinois on Tuesday, meaning both teams still control their own destiny.

If Purdue beats Michigan State on Saturday night, the Boilermakers own a share of the league no matter what. Purdue also owns at least a share with a win over Illinois or Wisconsin in its final two games. If Purdue wins at least two of three, it will win the Big Ten outright.

If Illinois beats Purdue on Tuesday, the Illini could win at least a share with another Purdue loss to either Michigan State or Wisconsin. In that scenario, Illinois would also need to win at Wisconsin and at Iowa in its other two games.

One Illinois loss and Purdue is outright Big Ten champions, even if the Boilermakers lose at Illinois.

Making it simple

Purdue coach Matt Painter said after a road win this season that his college coach, Gene Keady, used to apply the formula that if you take care of business at Mackey Arena and split your road games, you'd win the Big Ten.

To date, the Boilermakers are undefeated at home and have won six of their nine road games in Big Ten play. By Keady's theory, Purdue wins the Big Ten, assuming it can win one of its final two home games, where the Boilers are 14-0 this season.

Michigan State (17-11, 9-8) at No. 3 Purdue (25-3, 14-3)

Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: Fox

