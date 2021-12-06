Breaking down Purdue’s 2021 regular season

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

The Boilermakers were 4-2 in home games, while finishing 4-2 in road contests during the 2021 campaign.

Below are results for Purdue during the 2021 regular season.

Sept. 4 vs. Oregon State (W, 30-21)

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Sept. 11 at UConn (W, 49-0)

Sep 11, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 18 at No. 10 Notre Dame (L, 27-13)

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (0) runs the ball as he is flanked by Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer (52) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Sept. 25 vs. Illinois (W, 13-9)

Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) goes for Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota (L, 20-13) *Homecoming

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) moves in on Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Oct. 16 at No. 2 Iowa (W, 24-7)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Syndication: HawkCentral

Story continues

Oct. 23 vs. Wisconsin (L, 30-13)

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Oct. 30 at Nebraska (W, 28-23)

Oct 30, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 6 vs. No. 3 Michigan State (W, 40-29)

Purdue defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Branson Deen (58) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Nov. 13 at No. 4 Ohio State (L, 59-31)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) out runs Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) and Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) to score a rushing touchdown against Purdue Boilermakers during the 1st quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov. 20 at Northwestern (W, 32-14) *At Wrigley Field

A look at the football field built in Wrigley Field after after Purdue defeated Northwestern, 34-13, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Nov. 27 vs. Indiana (W, 44-7)

Purdue players lift the Old Oaken Bucket after they defeated Indiana 44-7 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

1

1