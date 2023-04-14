Breaking down prospects Jets have been connected to ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have hosted official visits for draft prospects over the past few weeks, so what can we learn from some of the players they’ve brought in?

Last season, all three of the Jets’ first-round selections had been brought in for a top-30 visit and Gang Green currently has three picks in the top-43 after last month's Elijah Moore trade. While they may trade one of these selections away if the Aaron Rodgers deal is completed before the draft, they will obviously still have a couple of early targets.

Let's evaluate some of the names that have been connected to the Jets so far, and assess where in the draft the team might look to target them:

T Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jones has probably been linked to the Jets more than any other draft prospect over the past few months. With all their injury issues at the tackle position, and Joe Douglas constantly seeking to upgrade the team’s offensive line depth, drafting a tackle with their first pick makes sense for the Jets.

The 21-year-old, who won two national titles with the Bulldogs and was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2022, will be considered one of the best players available if he drops to the Jets at 13. The fact he started all 15 games last year will appeal to Douglas, as will his combine performance and his pass-blocking efficiency. Jones did not allow any sacks last season.

T Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

If the Jets are indeed looking to draft a tackle at 13, Jones might not necessarily be available, so they’ve also been looking at some other options. Harrison is someone whose stock seems to be on the rise. Many analysts consider him to be underrated with some even suggesting he’s the best tackle in the draft.

Harrison doesn’t have as much length as Jones, and his workout numbers at the combine weren’t quite as good. However, he’s won himself some fans with his aggressive style. If his stock continues to rise, he could be a viable option at 13, but most people have him ranked as a late first-rounder, so he could perhaps be an option if the Jets trade down to recoup some draft capital.

IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

With Connor McGovern -- the Jets’ starting center for the past three seasons -- still unsigned and the team having missed out on a few free-agent targets at that position, they may be set to explore finding a starter via the draft instead. Schmitz is regarded by many as the top center prospect in the draft and the Jets have shown plenty of interest in him. They hosted him on a two-day visit in addition to dinner and working him out privately at his pro day.

With two second-round picks, the Jets could be well-positioned if Schmitz drops out of the first round, but Douglas has been prepared to move up to land his man in the past, so that could be the plan here, too. Pro Football Focus ranked Schmitz as their top overall center and the top run blocker in 2022 and he has plenty of experience with 35 starts over the past four seasons.

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) is tackled by Boise State Broncos safety Rodney Robinson (4) during the first half at Reser Stadium. / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State



Some of the other prospects visiting the Jets have been non-linemen that could be options on day two. Musgrave established himself as one of the top tight end prospects at the scouting combine where he posted an excellent set of workout numbers, including a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash. The Jets used a third-round pick on Jeremy Ruckert last season, but he didn’t make much of an impact so it may depend how high they still are on him as to whether they target this position.

Although he caught less than 50 passes in his college career, so did George Kittle, and Robert Saleh will recall what it’s like to coach a team with an athletic 6-foot-6 matchup nightmare at the tight end position. Musgrave looked to be on the verge of a breakout with two productive games at the start of the 2022 season, but then suffered a season-ending knee injury.

LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Henley is a player who has improved his stock throughout the pre-draft process. He excelled at the Senior Bowl and then posted excellent workout numbers at the scouting combine. Although he’s an older prospect due to some injuries during his college career, Henley’s coverage abilities should attract interest from teams on day two.

The Jets may be looking for a replacement for Kwon Alexander, who is still unsigned after having racked up 69 tackles last season in a part-time role and Henley could represent a good low-cost option with upside.

DE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Finally, the Jets have good depth at the edge positions, but typically carried six or seven defensive ends on their roster last year, so there could still be room to add another youngster with upside to the mix. Ojulari, whose older brother Azeez has plenty of familiarity with MetLife Stadium having been drafted by the Giants two years ago, is another potential day two selection that recently visited the Jets.

Ojulari was voted as a first-teamer on the All-SEC team, despite only having two sacks in the last eight games. Although he is raw and might not offer much against the run early in his career, Ojulari has a quick get-off and good bend giving him the tools to potentially develop into a productive pass rusher at the pro level.