Breaking down a prospective Celtics series with the Brooklyn Nets and why Boston should have the motivation to win

The Boston Celtics may soon find themselves on a first-round collision course with their Atlantic Division rivals and preseason title favorite Brooklyn Nets should the New York City franchise survive its play-in tournament tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the East’s seventh seed and a postseason matchup with the Celtics.

Both teams are missing potentially important frontcourt players they have since learned to play without who might return at some point in the series, and both have among the best offenses in the NBA. The Celtics have an edge on defense, and both teams have relatively inexperienced head coaches, though Boston’s Udoka has lots of experience as an assistant.

One can go down the line to compare and contrast strengths and weaknesses so from the two way players to the stars, and the hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Early Edition” show with Chris Mannix, Chris Forberg, and Trenni Kusnierek recently did exactly that.

Check out the video embedded above to hear their views on a potential Celtics – Nets first-round series.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

