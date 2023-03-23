Breaking down each program’s most impactful player for the Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 features an array of different teams ranging from Princeton in the Ivy League to Alabama in the SEC. Each program has found ways to win its first two tournament games. Therefore, they are one step closer to making an appearance in Houston for this year’s Final Four.

With each program’s tournament success has come the impactfulness of different players on the roster.

Programs like Alabama, Texas, and Gonzaga have established enough depth to not have to depend on a sole player.

However, smaller programs like Florida Atlantic and Princeton depend on their leaders to help propel the team in the right direction.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the 16 most impactful players for each program heading into the Sweet 16.

Alabama - Brandon Miller

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament according to many. Why? Well, one of the main reasons is freshman sensation Brandon Miller. Miller leads the team in scoring (19.1 PPG) and rebounding (8.2). He also has the highest three-point percentage at 39.5%. Miller’s effectiveness in transition and facilitating skills make him one of the best players in the entire country. If his groin injury doesn’t affect his play, the sky is the ceiling for this Alabama squad.

Arkansas - Nick Smith Jr.

Kelsey Kremer/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

The popular belief is that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is one of the more proven coaches in college basketball as of late. While his teams may not be as flashy as others, the Hogs find ways to win. One of the core pieces to the Razorbacks‘ success is freshman and future lottery pick Nick Smith Jr. Despite missing parts of the season, his impact has legitimized Arkansas’ potential in the NCAA Tournament. He averages 12.6 points per game and has provided the necessary boost to carry this Razorbacks squad further in this year’s tournament.

Connecticut - Adama Sanogo

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In a year that has seen big men struggle to help their team win, UConn’s Adama Sanogo has looked to change that narrative. The native of Mali is the most impactful player for the Huskies on both ends of the floor. Sanogo averages 17.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. He is a proven rim protector at 6-foot-9 and plays with enough tenacity to change the outcome of any game. In the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Creighton - Ryan Kalkbrenner

Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays are led by junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Throughout the course of the season, Kalkbrenner has been the staple for Creighton on both ends of the floor. He averages over 17 points per game and 2.2 blocks per game. In two games in the NCAA Tournament, Kalkbrenner scored 41 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and four blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic - Johnell Davis

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Princeton, the Owls appear to be the ‘cinderella’ team in this year’s Sweet 16. Dusty May’s squad has beaten Memphis and Fairleigh Dickinson up to this point in the tournament. The ‘heart and soul’ of this Owls team is sophomore guard Johnell Davis. He has accumulated 41 points, 17 rebounds, and five steals in this year’s tournament.

Gonzaga - Drew Timme

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga has a great nucleus of players on its roster. However, the key to their success this season has been centered around the production of senior forward Drew Timme. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few has leaned on Timme’s leadership for several years now. Timme leads by example and has been very vocal this season for the Bulldogs. He averages 21.1 points per game 7.3 rebounds per game. Timme also shoots an impressive 62.1% from the field. This Bulldogs squad will be a tough out if Timme is playing to the standard that many have grown to expect.

Houston - Marcus Sasser

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Cougars are led by senior guard Marcus Sasser. After suffering a season-ending injury last season, Sasser decided to return to Houston for one more year. He has been quite the sparkplug for this Cougars team. Sasser averages 16.9 points per game while shooting an efficient 44.1% from the floor. His experience and veteran leadership really helped the Cougars mount a comeback win against Auburn in the Round of 32. Kelvin Sampson’s squad could be the most dangerous team in the tournament when Sasser is healthy and performing at his best.

Kansas State - Markquis Nowell

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think that many college basketball fans anticipated Kansas State reaching the Sweet 16 in this year’s tournament. First-year head coach Jerome Tang has built an exceptional foundation in Manhattan with the help of senior guard Markquis Nowell. The New York native has been consistent on both ends of the floor for the Wildcats this season. He averages 17.1 points per game and 7.8 assists per game. He also averages 2.2 steals per game. The spotlight has been on Nowell through the first two rounds, and he has not shied away from it. In two games, he scored 44 points while dishing 23 assists. Kansas State could be more dangerous than people think they are.

Miami - Isaiah Wong

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After a Sweet 16 appearance a season ago, Miami head coach Jim Larranaga was able to convince guard Isaiah Wong to return to school. It has paid dividends as both have benefited. The ‘Canes won the regular season ACC Championship and Wong was named as the ACC Player of the Year. This team has several other important pieces surrounding Wong. However, this ‘Canes team is led by Wong’s leadership and play. He scored 34 points in the first two rounds of the tournament and is poised for more. Larranaga’s squad this season is more equipped to make a run than last season. Wong’s improvement makes them more difficult to eliminate than in seasons past.

Michigan State - Tyson Walker

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows the type of program that Tom Izzo runs in East Lansing. A tough, gritty group of players that are willing to lay it all on the line for Sparty nation. That is exactly what senior guard Tyson Walker has done this season. Walker is undeniably the leader of this Michigan State team. He averages close to 15 points per game while shooting a career-high 46.2% from the field. He is the lynchpin for the Spartans this season and will need to continue to be if the Spartans plan on continuing their run in the tournament.

Princeton - Tosan Evbuomwan

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

I think it is safe to say that virtually no one anticipated Princeton making a run to the Sweet 16. However, that is exactly what the Tigers have done. This Princeton squad did just enough to beat Arizona in the Round of 64. However, the Tigers broke down a weak, Missouri defense to advance to the Sweet 16. One of the key reasons for their success comes from forward Tosan Evbuomwan. The senior scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the first two games of the tournament. His ability to dominate in the paint has stood out the most thus far. Keep an eye on the native of England as the tournament continues.

San Diego State - Nathan Mensah

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State may not have ‘the guy’ that the majority of the other programs in the Sweet 16 have. However, the Aztecs are a well-oiled machine on the defensive end and a lot of that has to do with forward Nathan Mensah. The native of Ghana grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots in the first two games of the tournament. His presence in the interior plays a huge role in Brian Dutcher’s squad. The Aztecs’ frontcourt will have to carry this team and Mensah will be the guy to help do that.

Tennessee - Santiago Vescovi

Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Without Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee has depended on senior guard Santiago Vescovi to carry the way. Vescovi is as familiar with Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes as anyone on the team. He has been at Tennessee since 2019. His veteran presence and shooting ability will be vastly important to Tennessee’s success moving forward. He shoots an efficient 40.1% from three while also averaging 12.7 points per game. The Volunteers will need Vescovi to play even better down the stretch in order to continue to advance in the tournament.

Texas - Marcus Carr

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of eyes on the Longhorns this season. After firing head coach Chris Beard, many counted the Longhorns out. However, interim head coach Rodney Terry has done a stellar job of turning the attention to the court. One key reason why he has been able to do so is through the play of senior guard Marcus Carr. Carr is shooting a career-high 42.9% from the field while also shooting a career-high 36.3% from beyond-the-arc. He is as impactful of a player than anyone in the country when he is playing to his capabilities.

UCLA - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins are led by senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. Jaquez Jr. is an avid facilitator, scorer, and defender for Mick Cronin’s squad. After all, he averages 17.5 points per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game. His role has increased as the season has progressed. In the first two rounds of the tournament, Jaquez Jr. scored 41 points, had five assists, and had five steals. Those statistics will need to remain similar or even improve if UCLA wants to win the ‘Big Dance’.

Xavier - Jack Nunge

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

As mentioned previously, this has not been a successful year for the big men. Zach Edey, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Oumar Ballo have each seen their teams fall in the tournament up to this point. One big man that has not is senior center Jack Nunge. The 7-footer has played a key role in helping the Musketeers reach the Sweet 16. In the first two rounds of the tournament, Nunge scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Not to mention, he also had four blocks. His impact on the defensive end of the floor makes it difficult for opposing teams to score on the Musketeers’ defense. He is one of the more impactful defenders in this year’s tournament.

